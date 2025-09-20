Tree Collapse At Pune RTO Injures 75-Year-Old, Vehicles Damaged | Sourced

An incident of a tree falling on a car took place in the premises of the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Pune on Friday evening.

The old tree on the western side of the premises was uprooted and collapsed, leading to minor damage to two vehicles parked nearby and leaving one person, Sanjay Khond (75), seriously injured with a head injury. He was immediately rushed to Budhrani Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, RTO staff member Pawan Mane reported the matter to Bund Garden Police Station on behalf of the office. Additionally, the Forest and Garden Department has been officially informed in writing to inspect such trees.

Swapnil Bhosale, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said it was an old tree and the incident happened due to the uprooting of the tree in the rain.

“We have instructed the dedicated department to take preventive measures, including trimming and reducing the spread of large trees in the area, to avoid similar accidents in the future. However, the injured person is safe and is currently under medical treatment,” he added.