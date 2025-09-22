Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale Jagtap | Video Screengrab

Pune: An enthusiastic Bail Pola procession in Pune's Shirur Taluka on Sunday morning turned chaotic when a bull went out of control. The incident happened in Pimpale Jagtap village. The Bhadrapad Bail Pola festival was being celebrated enthusiastically with grand celebrations when suddenly the bull became uncontrollable and ran wildly.

Watch Video:

Two young children standing in the bull’s way came under its hooves. Fortunately, despite such a serious incident, only minor injuries were reported.

The bull was brought under control after a while, averting a major tragedy. After the incident, the villagers and families present expressed their anger. The families of the injured children have filed a case against the concerned bull owner and those who arranged the DJ at the Shikrapur Police Station. Among the villagers, there is a strong discussion that the loud sound of the DJ was the cause of the bull running amok.

As a result, there is a growing demand from all sections of society to stop the use of DJs in such religious and cultural processions. Such incidents occurring during the Bail Pola festival, which is celebrated as a traditional yearly event, have raised questions about the sanctity and safety of the festival. The police are investigating the matter.