 Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale Jagtap
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale Jagtap

Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale Jagtap

Two young children standing in the bull’s way came under its hooves. Fortunately, despite such a serious incident, only minor injuries were reported

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 02:39 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale Jagtap | Video Screengrab

Pune: An enthusiastic Bail Pola procession in Pune's Shirur Taluka on Sunday morning turned chaotic when a bull went out of control. The incident happened in Pimpale Jagtap village. The Bhadrapad Bail Pola festival was being celebrated enthusiastically with grand celebrations when suddenly the bull became uncontrollable and ran wildly.

Watch Video:

Two young children standing in the bull’s way came under its hooves. Fortunately, despite such a serious incident, only minor injuries were reported.

The bull was brought under control after a while, averting a major tragedy. After the incident, the villagers and families present expressed their anger. The families of the injured children have filed a case against the concerned bull owner and those who arranged the DJ at the Shikrapur Police Station. Among the villagers, there is a strong discussion that the loud sound of the DJ was the cause of the bull running amok.

FPJ Shorts
NBCC Signs MoU With HUDCO For Key Infra Projects, To Execute ₹117 Crore Developments Across 4 Cities
NBCC Signs MoU With HUDCO For Key Infra Projects, To Execute ₹117 Crore Developments Across 4 Cities
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine
Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine
Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...
article-image

As a result, there is a growing demand from all sections of society to stop the use of DJs in such religious and cultural processions. Such incidents occurring during the Bail Pola festival, which is celebrated as a traditional yearly event, have raised questions about the sanctity and safety of the festival. The police are investigating the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How This IIT-Delhi Incubated Startup Used 1,000 Drones To Transform Pune's Sky For PM Modi's...

How This IIT-Delhi Incubated Startup Used 1,000 Drones To Transform Pune's Sky For PM Modi's...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The...

Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale...

Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale...

Pune Crime: Retired Banker Loses ₹4 Crore After Fraudsters Use Amit Shah's Name

Pune Crime: Retired Banker Loses ₹4 Crore After Fraudsters Use Amit Shah's Name

Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?

Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?