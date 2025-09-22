 Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes

During Navratri, many devotees are expected at Ekvira Devi Temple, leading to heavy traffic. To manage this, Pune District Collector Jitendra Dudi has implemented changes in transportation and traffic patterns to ensure safe and efficient travel.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Many worshippers are expected to assemble at the Ekvira Devi Temple during Navratri. A large crowd of devotees is expected to travel during the Ekvira Devi Navratri festival. To assist these devotees with expected heavy traffic, the administration has enacted changes in the transportation system.

Given this situation, to avoid traffic congestion and ensure safe and efficient transportation, Pune District Collector and District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has ordered changes to traffic patterns. The number of worshippers increases twofold during the Navratri festival. Every year, crowds of devotees come together at the Ekvira Devi temple for the Navratri festivities.

Also Watch

Alternate Routes

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Co-Opted Members Cannot Vote In Managing Committee Polls,' Says Expert
Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Co-Opted Members Cannot Vote In Managing Committee Polls,' Says Expert
Indian Tech Industry To Enhance Local Skilling, Hiring In US: Nasscom
Indian Tech Industry To Enhance Local Skilling, Hiring In US: Nasscom
Stock Market Opens Marginally Lower, Nifty IT Down 2.68%
Stock Market Opens Marginally Lower, Nifty IT Down 2.68%

Between 22 September 2025 and 02 October 2025, heavy and large vehicles will be entirely barred from accessing the road from Karla Phata to Shri. Ekvira Devi Paitha Temple. From 27 September 2025 to 01 October 2025, heavy and large vehicles will not be allowed to access the Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza on the old Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai highways from Lonavala to Vadgaon Phata and Vadgaon Maval between 06:00 am and 10:00 pm, as per a report by Saam.

Read Also
Shardiya Navratri 2025: 7 Must-Visit Devi Temples In Mumbai During This Auspicious Festival
article-image

Heavy and large vehicles traveling to Pune from the old Mumbai-Pune highway will be redirected to Pune city through the Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza in Lonavala via the express highway and Urse toll plaza. Heavy and large vehicles traveling to Pune-Mumbai will be redirected to Mumbai through the express highway via Talegaon Phata in Vadgaon and Urse Khindi.

BEST Announces Additional Bus Routes To Mahalaxmi Temple

For the Mahalaxmi fair from 22nd September to 1st October 2025, extra buses will operate on various routes. Key routes include KLD A-37 from J.Mehta Marg to Kurla Station (6:00 AM to 11:00 PM) and route 57 from Walkeshwar to P.Thakre Udyan (6:35 AM to 10:45 PM). Other significant routes include 151 from Wadala Depot to Breach Candy Hospital and A-63 from Byculla Station (W) to Breach Candy. Total operational hours span from 6:00 AM to 12:15 AM, with 25 buses scheduled daily. The service aims to facilitate commuters during the event.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Co-Opted Members Cannot Vote In Managing Committee Polls,' Says...

Mumbai Housing Society Queries: 'Co-Opted Members Cannot Vote In Managing Committee Polls,' Says...

Mumbai Masala: School Girl's Assault Denied

Mumbai Masala: School Girl's Assault Denied

Mumbai: Kurla GRP Arrests Hawker-Turned-Snatcher, 3 Months After Train Mishap That Left Doctor With...

Mumbai: Kurla GRP Arrests Hawker-Turned-Snatcher, 3 Months After Train Mishap That Left Doctor With...

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For City & Konkan; IMD Issues Yellow Alert

Mumbai Weather Update: Heavy Rain Alert Issued For City & Konkan; IMD Issues Yellow Alert