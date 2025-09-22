Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out Alternative Routes | Representative Image

Mumbai: Many worshippers are expected to assemble at the Ekvira Devi Temple during Navratri. A large crowd of devotees is expected to travel during the Ekvira Devi Navratri festival. To assist these devotees with expected heavy traffic, the administration has enacted changes in the transportation system.

Given this situation, to avoid traffic congestion and ensure safe and efficient transportation, Pune District Collector and District Magistrate Jitendra Dudi has ordered changes to traffic patterns. The number of worshippers increases twofold during the Navratri festival. Every year, crowds of devotees come together at the Ekvira Devi temple for the Navratri festivities.

Alternate Routes

Between 22 September 2025 and 02 October 2025, heavy and large vehicles will be entirely barred from accessing the road from Karla Phata to Shri. Ekvira Devi Paitha Temple. From 27 September 2025 to 01 October 2025, heavy and large vehicles will not be allowed to access the Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza on the old Mumbai-Pune and Pune-Mumbai highways from Lonavala to Vadgaon Phata and Vadgaon Maval between 06:00 am and 10:00 pm, as per a report by Saam.

Heavy and large vehicles traveling to Pune from the old Mumbai-Pune highway will be redirected to Pune city through the Kusgaon Budruk toll plaza in Lonavala via the express highway and Urse toll plaza. Heavy and large vehicles traveling to Pune-Mumbai will be redirected to Mumbai through the express highway via Talegaon Phata in Vadgaon and Urse Khindi.

BEST Announces Additional Bus Routes To Mahalaxmi Temple

For the Mahalaxmi fair from 22nd September to 1st October 2025, extra buses will operate on various routes. Key routes include KLD A-37 from J.Mehta Marg to Kurla Station (6:00 AM to 11:00 PM) and route 57 from Walkeshwar to P.Thakre Udyan (6:35 AM to 10:45 PM). Other significant routes include 151 from Wadala Depot to Breach Candy Hospital and A-63 from Byculla Station (W) to Breach Candy. Total operational hours span from 6:00 AM to 12:15 AM, with 25 buses scheduled daily. The service aims to facilitate commuters during the event.