 Dr Rahul Karad Felicitated By Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla At 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Conference In Bengaluru
Dr Rahul V. Karad, Founder of the National Legislators’ Conference, Bharat (NLC Bharat), was felicitated by Shri Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, for his vision, passion, and tireless commitment towards strengthening democracy.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:13 PM IST
The 11th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference, hosted for the first time by the Karnataka Legislative Assembly at the majestic Vidhana Soudha, commenced with grandeur in the presence of the nation’s most distinguished constitutional leaders. 

On the prestigious occasion of the inauguration of the Conference, Dr Rahul V. Karad, Founder of the National Legislators’ Conference, Bharat (NLC Bharat), was felicitated by Shri Om Birla, Hon’ble Speaker, Lok Sabha, for his vision, passion, and tireless commitment towards strengthening democracy.

The felicitation was done along with Shri Harivansh, Hon’ble Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri Basavaraj Horatti, Hon’ble Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, Shri Siddaramaiah, Hon’ble Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri D.K. Shivakumar, Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, Shri U.T. Khader, Hon’ble Speaker of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. 

It was declared that under the leadership of Dr Karad, the NLC Bharat has emerged as a historic platform uniting legislators from all states of India to discuss, deliberate and collaborate for development and the greater cause of democracy, with its first conference in Mumbai in June 2023, witnessing the participation of over 1,800 legislators.

More recently, Dr Karad also facilitated an international capacity enhancement program for 130 Indian legislators, representing 21 political parties and 24 states of India, in Boston, USA, extending its influence to the global stage. 

The felicitation of Dr Rahul Karad was carried out in the eminent attendance of Speakers, Deputy Speakers, Chairpersons, and Secretaries of State Legislatures from across India, along with senior officials of the Lok Sabha Secretariat. 

In his address, Shri Basavaraj Horatti, Hon’ble Chairman of the Karnataka Legislative Council, lauded Dr Karad’s pioneering contributions, observing that while legislatures are the constitutional custodians of democracy, such initiatives serve as meaningful complements by fostering dialogue, building capacities, and enabling international collaboration. He further highlighted that just as public–private partnerships have succeeded in other fields, collaboration in strengthening democracy also holds immense promise. 

The ceremony concluded with warm applause for Dr Karad’s contributions, followed by a formal vote of thanks delivered by the CPA Karnataka Branch Secretary and a banquet for delegates.

