Historic Move: Pune Metro Deploys All-Women Drivers On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line, Sets Example Of Women Empowerment | Sourced

Pune: Pune Metro Line 3 metro trains will be exclusively driven by women, officials announced on Monday morning. Pune IT City Metro Rail Limited (PITCMRL) has given a 10-year operations contract to Keolis, under which all trains will be driven by women drivers.

Woman Pilot Driving Metro During The Trial Run | Sourced

This move, perceived by the public as a form of women’s empowerment, is being appreciated everywhere. The line will be operated completely by a team of 100 women metro drivers.

The women drivers have already undergone extensive training of three months in which they were prepared for day and night travel with over 200 kilometres of supervised driving. Each woman pilot was given instruction on safety and their well-being for their long-term integration into the workforce. It was made sure during the training that women drivers achieve technical expertise.

PITCMRL CEO Anil Kumar said, "This isn’t about running trains but about inspiring the next generation of women to step into roles which were once viewed as conventional by society. Our women training pilots symbolise resilience, discipline, and progress. They are setting a powerful example."

Metro officials further said that women pilots have already displayed their skills by successfully conducting the metro trial runs from Hinjawadi Maan Depot to Balewadi Stadium (stations No. 1 to 10).

'Metro Needed As Soon As Possible'

Meanwhile, people say the metro cannot start soon enough, as it is expected to solve the major traffic problems seen in key areas of Pune District, including Hinjawadi, Baner, Shivajinagar, Balewadi, and others. Thousands of people travel daily to Hinjawadi for jobs, and, due to this and infrastructural issues, traffic congestion woes increase day by day.

That’s why experts and people believe the problem will be solved when the third line of Pune Metro starts, which connects Maan (Hinjawadi) to Shivajinagar. IT employees have even demanded a phased opening of Pune Metro, saying the metro is needed as soon as possible in this area.