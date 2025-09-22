 Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneRevolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport

Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport

As per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms, it is mandatory to report possession of such a firearm and ammunition

PTIUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 09:55 AM IST
article-image
Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport | Sourced

A 63-year-old traveller was booked after the authorities recovered a revolver and five live cartridges from his bag at Pune International Airport, officials said on Sunday.

The incident took place on September 19, they said.

Read Also
Traffic Diversions In Pune From Sept 22 To Oct 2 For Navratri Celebrations
article-image

Chandrakant Prabhakar Bagal was scheduled to board a Pune-Varanasi flight when the weapon and ammunition were detected during baggage screening at Level 2B of the airport, a police official said.

As per Bureau of Civil Aviation Security norms, it is mandatory to report possession of such a firearm and ammunition.

FPJ Shorts
Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside
Prices Drop On Daily Items, Government Cuts GST On Essentials; Details Inside
'Kuch Ladke Firing Hee Kar De': Pakistan Panelist Makes Shocking Remarks During Innings Break Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Kuch Ladke Firing Hee Kar De': Pakistan Panelist Makes Shocking Remarks During Innings Break Of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
Meta, Amazon Urge H-1B Employees To Return To US Ahead Of $100,000 Visa Fee Deadline
Meta, Amazon Urge H-1B Employees To Return To US Ahead Of $100,000 Visa Fee Deadline
Consumer Connect: 'Interest For Flat Delays Can Be Claimed Even After Possession,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Interest For Flat Delays Can Be Claimed Even After Possession,' Says Expert

"The passenger held a licence to carry the weapon within Maharashtra but was found travelling outside the state (Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh)," the official said.

Read Also
Pune: Citizens, Activists Raise Alarm Over Unsafe Chest X-Ray Practices In TB Screening Campaign
article-image

A case has been registered against Bagal at Vimantal police station under the Arms Act, the official said, adding a probe is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...

Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...

Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport

Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport

Traffic Diversions In Pune From Sept 22 To Oct 2 For Navratri Celebrations

Traffic Diversions In Pune From Sept 22 To Oct 2 For Navratri Celebrations

Karnapura Yatra To Begin Tomorrow; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Deploy 350 Personnel For Crowd...

Karnapura Yatra To Begin Tomorrow; Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Deploy 350 Personnel For Crowd...

Devgiri College, BAMU Teams Win Top Honours At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District-Level Youth...

Devgiri College, BAMU Teams Win Top Honours At Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District-Level Youth...