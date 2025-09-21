 Traffic Diversions In Pune From Sept 22 To Oct 2 For Navratri Celebrations
Pune Police have announced traffic diversions on the occasion of the upcoming Navratri festival in the city.

Updated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 08:37 PM IST
Pune Police have announced traffic diversions on the occasion of the upcoming Navratri festival in the city. The diversions are made to manage congestion amid the rise in devotees around major temples and will be in force from September 22 to October 2.

These traffic diversions are primarily done for the areas near Bhavani Mata Temple, Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple, and Chaturshringi Temple.  

1. Bhavani Mata Mandir: 

Road from Ramoshi Gate Chowk to Old Motor Stand on Mahatma Phule Road will be closed for traffic and will also be marked as a no-parking zone. 

The alternative routes have been decided through Bhagwan Bahubali Chowk and AD Camp Chowk. 

PMPML bus route from Ramoshi Gate has been changed through Golibar Maidan and Seven Loves Chowk. No-parking areas are marked on Mahatma Phule Road, and alternative parking lots have been dedicated on Pandit Nehru Road. 

2. Tambadi Jogeshwari Temple: 

Vehicle entry from Ganpati Chowk to Tambadi Jogeshwari temple will now be allowed. The alternative route has been decided through Shaniwar Wada and Sevasadan Chowk. No parking zones have been notified around Ashtabhuja Durga Mandir, Tambdi Jogeshwari Temple, and Ashtabhuja Devi Mandir. 

3. Chaturshringi Mata Temple: 

Traffic changes will be implemented after assessing traffic congestion near the Chaturshringi temple. Traffic from Patrakar Nagar Chowk to Senapati Bapat Junction will be diverted and released one way through Shivaji Housing Junction. 

Moreover, traffic towards Chatushrungi temple will be diverted through Deep Bangla Chowk and Vetalbaba Chowk. Traffic arriving from Veer Chaphekar Chowk to Chaturshringi temple takes the route through Sanganna Dhotre Path and Suryamukhi Datta Mandir Chowk to reach Pune Polytechnic Parking Gate.

4. Appa Balwant Chowk: 

The traffic will not be allowed from Appa Balwant Chowk to Bhudhwar Chowk. Only one-way traffic from Bhudhwar Chowk to Appa Balwant Chowk will be allowed. The alternative route has been decided through Shivaji Road and Gadgil Putala.

5. Separate diversion from September 23’s morning: 

A separate set of traffic changes has been notified between 5 am and 7 am on September 23. Because there is expected surge of devotees to visit for the Atharvashirsha Recital at Sarasbaug’s Mahalaxmi Temple.  

Traffic coming from Jedhe Chowk will not be allowed to enter the area from Savarkar Chowk to Jamnalal Bajaj Statue. These vehicles will be diverted through Puram Chowk. Traffic coming from Mitramandal Chowk will not be allowed to move to Puram Chowk from Savarkar Chowk. These vehicles will be diverted at the Sinhagad Road Chowk.

