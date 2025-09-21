Pune: Citizens, Activists Raise Alarm Over Unsafe Chest X-Ray Practices In TB Screening Campaign |

Activists and residents are raising serious concerns over the use of unsafe chest X-rays under the tuberculosis (TB) screening campaign launched by the District TB Office, Aundh, Pune.

Health Activists, Sharath Shetty, said, "X-rays are being conducted in an unsafe and unscientific manner. He alleged that in several cases, staff members are being asked to hold the film cassette in their hands while the X-ray is taken. This is absolutely the wrong method. The person holding the cassette is unnecessarily exposed to radiation, which can harm the retina, thyroid and reproductive organs."

Experts point out that standard safety protocols require the use of a vertical chest stand or a portable chest stand readily available in the market for such radiographs.

"Ignoring these practices compromises the health of the staff tasked with running the campaign," added Shetty.

Residents also alleged that the campaign is being run to just show increased numbers on geb documents rather than to ensure quality healthcare. Employees are under pressure to meet targets, but their own safety is being neglected. Residents demand strict action against the administration for compromising the health of the staff and the patients coming for the screening.

The residents even said, "one technician is often made to take more than 25 radiographs in a day. Ideally, a single technician should not exceed 15–20 shoots, after which another technician should take over," but shockingly, many X-ray staff members reportedly lack even basic protective gear such as masks and radiation shields, leaving them further exposed to hazards.

The concerns call for an urgent review of safety standards in the ongoing TB screening drive, with health activists insisting that worker safety must not be sacrificed for the sake of statistics.

Dr Vikash Wadgaye, district tuberculosis officer, Pune rural, "The TV mukt Bharat health campaign under the central government initiative started in the month of July in Pune, and so far we have screened around 200-300 patients across the Pune district. We are conducting the TV screening in 40 small pockets across Pune.”

“The mass screening is done to find out the hidden cases so the disease can be stopped from spreading. There is no compromise with the health of the X-ray technicians as the centre has provided us 40 additional lead aprons, which protect the technicians from the harmful radiation. Also, we have received only one handheld X-ray for Pune’s rural belt, but across districts, distribution has begun. These portable machines can conduct 200–300 scans and detect small pockets of infection. The stand has not been provided; they are also costly, but we will receive them soon. But nobody's health is compromised as these devices are called handheld X-ray and are lead-emitting radiations of very mild intensity."