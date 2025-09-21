Pune: Maharashtra Dy CM Ajit Pawar Chairs Metro Meeting, Discusses Tunnels, Infrastructure For Future Expansion (VIDEO)

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar is on a two-day weekend tour in Pune, focusing mainly on Pimpri-Chinchwad. On Sunday, Ajit Pawar chaired an important meeting of Maha-Metro officials and local administrative officials regarding metro updates on the Nigdi–Chakan and Nigdi–Katraj lines.

Speaking about it with the media, Pawar said, "A meeting was taken today regarding Metro. Work is ongoing on the Nigdi to Katraj Metro Line. The Metro helped a lot during Ganeshotsav. Many used it to travel. In the future, it has been decided that the Metro will run till Chakan. For that, many infrastructural plans have to be made, including building numerous tunnels. That was discussed too."

A video of the meeting was shot, where Ajit Pawar is seen studying the Detailed Project Report (DPR) created by Maha-Metro, which is pending approval. He is also seen hearing suggestions about how the Metro will be connected to residential areas and other aspects of the project.

As things stand, the Nigdi to Katraj Metro Line is operational from the PCMC Building to Swargate, while work has begun for the PCMC to Nigdi stretch. Work will begin soon on the Swargate to Katraj section. Meanwhile, a DPR is pending for state approval of the Nigdi–Chakan Metro Line, which will go through Ravet, Punawale, Wakad, Pimple Saudagar, Bhosari, and Moshi. The state is expected to announce the decision by October, after which it will be forwarded to the Centre, and the work is expected to begin next year.

