‘No Civic Sense At All’: Two-Lane Wrong-Side Driving Near Pune's Jupiter Hospital Sparks Social Media Outrage

Commuters have been facing inconvenience over repeated violations of wrong-side driving in Pune. In a recent video which was surfacing on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), it is seen that two lanes from the opposite side were equipped by vehicles near Jupiter Hospital Chowk in Baner, where the bridge connects Pune and PCMC.

The frustrated X user mentioned in the X post, “No civic sense at all. I bet you never saw such 2 lane wrong driving in Pune.”

As per the Pune Police data, in 2024 alone, 1,404 accidents occurred, which claimed 320 lives and injured 1,320. The data also shows a rising trend in road accidents, where sometimes innocent people die or are severely injured.

Recently, Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar inaugurated an ‘AI-based camera’ on FC Road, which will monitor and take action against those who violate rules like double parking, no parking, travelling on the wrong side, and obstructing traffic.

In addition to this, the Pune Regional Transport Office (RTO) has added four new vehicles equipped with Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based radar systems to its fleet to enhance traffic regulations and ensure road safety.

These vehicles, fitted with Mobile Tracking Enforcement System (MTES) technology, will automatically detect traffic violations and issue challans without the need for direct human intervention.

Despite such innovative steps, many vehicles are seen flouting the said rules and regulations, which sometimes include the police personnel as well.