Pune: Maharashtra State Secretary Of Youth Congress Held For Extortion In Pimpri-Chinchwad

Photo Of Accused Pankaj Bagade With Former Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole | Sourced

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Police have arrested the Maharashtra state secretary of the Youth Congress for demanding ₹50,000 from a shopkeeper, officials announced on Wednesday. He and one other threatened a shopkeeper that they will file a complaint with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) about an unauthorised shed outside his shop. This incident took place in Pimpri Camp on 17th September.

On late Tuesday night, officials from the Pimpri Police Station arrested the accused. They have been identified as Pankaj Bagade (40, Akurdi) and Ganesh Darade (50, Pimpri). A 58-year-old businessman, a resident of Pimpri Camp, had filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station. Bagade is the state secretary of the Youth Congress.

According to police reports, the complainant owns a grocery store in the Pimpri Camp area. On September 17, the accused came to the complainant's shop. They told the complainant that the shed outside his shop was unauthorised and that they would file a complaint about it with the PCMC's anti-encroachment department. The duo allegedly demanded a ₹50,000 fee to 'stay quiet'. The complainant also alleged that the accused abused him and threatened to kill him by running a motor vehicle over him if the money was not paid.

A police official said, "The complainant filed a complaint at the Pimpri Police Station on September 26 regarding this matter. During the investigation, it was revealed that the accused had previously threatened shopkeepers known to the complainant in a similar manner and had repeatedly demanded money."

After the complaint was filed, the Detection Branch (DB) of Pimpri Police Station started investigating the matter. Through their skilled investigation, the accused were arrested on Tuesday. Currently they are in police custody. Assistant Police Inspector Digambar Atigre from the Pimpri Police Station is investigating the matter further.

At the time of writing this report, no action or response has yet been given by the Youth Congress regarding this arrest by Pimpri-Chinchwad Police. Sources said that further investigation will determine action taken by the party.