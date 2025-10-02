Kolhapur Celebrates 191 Years Of Historic Nagarkhana With ‘Saga of Valour’ Programme - PHOTOS & VIDEOS | Sourced

Kolhapur: As part of Kolhapur's royal Dussehra festival, a special program titled 'Kolhapur's Saga of Valour' (Kolhapurchi Shauryagatha) celebrated the 191st anniversary of the historic Nagarkhana (drum house) on Thursday. The Nagarkhana was opened to the public on October 2, 1834. Notably, this year, October 2nd also marked the festival of Vijayadashami. A 'Mangaltoran' (auspicious festoon) with a copper pot was tied to the arch of Bhavani Mandap by Kolhapur MP Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati and District Collector Amol Yedge.

This initiative has been successfully carried out for the last 40 years by the Hillriders Adventure Foundation. "This initiative is the pride of Kolhapur," stated MP Shahu Maharaj Chhatrapati on this occasion.

The 'Kolhapur's Saga of Valour' programme honoured the achievements of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajarshi Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj. The audience was captivated by songs, dances, and presentations that highlighted their work. Officials of the Kolhapur District administration said that artists dressed as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Rajarshi Shahu Maharaj presented a cultural programme based on Maharashtrian songs.

The rich history of the Nagarkhana building was also shared with the attendees. Arhan Mithari, a young saxophonist from Kolhapur, embellished songs like 'Aamhi Ambeche Gondhali', 'Lallati Bhandar', and 'Aaicha Gondhal' with the melodious tones of his saxophone, earning applause from the audience.

On this occasion, Hillriders also felicitated individuals who have made remarkable contributions in various fields in the district.

About The Nagarkhana

The five-storey Nagarkhana building, constructed between 1828 and 1833 at a cost of five lakh rupees, stands as a testament to Kolhapur's historical heritage. A distinctive feature of this building remains the gleaming walls and pillars of the Aaina Mahal (Hall of Mirrors), crafted by local artisans using basalt stone. District Collector Amol Yedge inspected the building. He closely examined artefacts such as the historic clock, the place where the drums are beaten, the saffron flag, the gallery, stairs, and windows. "All these features demonstrate that the historical legacy of the Nagarkhana is still alive today," said Collector Yedge.

The 'Kolhapur's Saga of Valour' programme and the 191st-anniversary celebration of the Nagarkhana once again highlighted Kolhapur's glorious history. The attendees expressed confidence that this initiative will inspire future generations to understand their rich heritage.