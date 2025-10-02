Solapur's Mayuresh Waghmare Secures AIR 8 In UPSC Indian Economic Services Exam |

Solapur’s Mayuresh Bharat Waghmare has secured All India Rank 8 in the Indian Economic Services (IES) Examination held by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Reportedly, Waghmare is the only candidate from Maharashtra to succeed in the IES exam out of the total 12 recommended candidates by UPSC.

Based on the results of the written examination of the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2025, held by the UPSC from June 20 to 22, 2025, followed by interviews for the Personality Test in September 2025. The lists, in order of merit, of the candidates who have been recommended for appointment to the posts in the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service were declared on September 30, 2025.

Mayuresh comes from a family background of administrative officers. His father, Bharat Waghmare, is an Additional District Collector and is currently posted in Raigad’s Alibaug, while Mayuresh’s grandfather, Angad Waghmare, has also served as a Deputy District Collector.

After completing his primary education at Suyash Vidyalaya and his 12th standard from Sangameshwar College, Mayuresh went to England and pursued his graduation and post-graduation in Agriculture and Advanced Economics. While pursuing his education abroad, he decided to join the administrative service upon his return to India.

Interestingly, for the 12 vacancies, around 4.3 lakh aspirants had appeared across the country. So the results are widely welcomed across Solapur and other parts of Maharashtra.

महाराष्ट्राचे सुपुत्र मयुरेश वाघमारे यांनी केंद्रीय लोकसेवा आयोगाच्या (UPSC) Indian Economic Service (IES) या स्पर्धा परीक्षेत संपूर्ण देशातून ८ वा क्रमांक पटकावून महाराष्ट्राची मान अभिमानानं उंचावली आहे. हे यश त्यांच्या कठोर परिश्रम, चिकाटी आणि ज्ञानार्जनाच्या जिद्दीचं फलित आहे.… pic.twitter.com/GJfe1GCC7N — Ajit Pawar (@AjitPawarSpeaks) October 1, 2025

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar mentioned on his X handle, “Maharashtra's illustrious son Mayuresh Waghmare has brought pride and honour to Maharashtra by securing the 8th rank across the entire country in the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) Indian Economic Service (IES) competitive examination.”

“This success is the fruit of his rigorous hard work, perseverance, and determination in acquiring knowledge. I wholeheartedly congratulate Mayuresh. Along with that, their family members and mentors also have a valuable contribution to this achievement. I also congratulate them. Best wishes to Mayuresh for a successful journey ahead! It is believed that his success will provide new energy and inspiration to the students of the state who are taking competitive exams,” Pawar added.