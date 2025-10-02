 Pune: Mahalaxmi Devi Draped In 16 Kg Gold Saree At Sarasbagh Temple For Vijayadashami
Like every year, Sarasbagh’s Shri Mahalaxmi Temple dressed the goddess in ​​a 16 kg gold saree for Dussehra. This gold saree was crafted by artisans from South India. There is a tradition of dressing the Goddess in this saree through the temple administration.

Thursday, October 02, 2025
Shri Mahalaxmi Temple, Sarasbagh, Shri Bansilal Ramnath Agarwal Religious and Cultural Trust dresses this saree twice a year. The temple's founder trustee, Rajkumar Agarwal, chief trustee Amita Agarwal, trustee Adv. Pratap Pardeshi, Dr Trupti Agarwal, Bharat Agarwal, Praveen Chorbele, Hemant Arnalkar, Narayan Kabra, Nilesh Laddad, Murali Chaudhary, Rajesh Sankla, etc. have organised the festival.

Dr Trupti Agarwal said, “Since ancient times, there has been a tradition of looting gold (betel leaves) on the day of Dussehra, and according to that tradition, devotees can have darshan of Shri Mahalakshmi Devi in ​​a gold saree. This saree is offered to the Goddess on the day of Dussehra and Lakshmi Puja. 

“The work of making this saree starts for about 6 months. A devotee has offered this saree to the Goddess. This saree weighs 16 kg and has been made with attractive embroidery. Therefore, devotees of the Goddess flock every year to see this golden form of Shri Mahalakshmi Devi,” added Agarwal.

Symbolic Ravana Dahan program on Vijayadashami at 9 pm

A symbolic Ravana Dahan program for various social issues has been organised in front of the temple at 9 pm. This time, a 25-foot-tall symbolic Ravana will be burnt. On this occasion, the message of women's empowerment will be given in society by burning the symbolic Ravana. However, Chief Trustee Amita Agarwal has appealed to Punekars to attend this program in large numbers.

