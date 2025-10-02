Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC Revives Kheladu Dattak Yojana After Five Years; 44 Sportspersons To Benefit | File Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Sports players in Pimpri-Chinchwad city will receive benefits from the Kheladu Dattak Yojana (Sportspersons' Welfare Scheme) after a gap of five years, officials announced on Wednesday. Out of 58 applicants, 44 players have been deemed eligible by the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC).

To provide direct benefits to these players, PCMC Commissioner Shekhar Singh has given the approval in the last standing committee's meeting. A total expenditure of ₹74 lakh will be made by the PCMC's Sports Department, a PCMC official said. Accordingly, each player will be given ₹6,000 per month for the next two years.

What's the Kheladu Dattak Yojana?

To encourage city players to make a name for themselves in the sports field and to develop new talent, PCMC started implementing the Kheladu Dattak Yojana -- A Sport Player Welfarement Scheme in 2013. Players received benefits from this scheme until 2020, before the Covid-19 era. However, the scheme was discontinued from 2020 onwards.

However, reports claim that despite the scheme being inactive, applications were invited from players every year. However, no further action was taken on them. This led to dissatisfaction among the sportspersons within the city. Following media reports demanding justice for players and voicing their concerns, PCMC decided to provide benefits to the players. PCMC's sports department had invited applications in 2024 for the financial year 2022-23.

In response, 58 national and international players within the city had applied for it. Out of these, the applications of 44 players have been approved. These eligible players will be given ₹6,000 per month. The applications of 14 players were rejected for reasons such as not having a marksheet or a ration card or other identity document-related reasons.

About The Kheladu Dattak Yojana

This sportsperson welfare scheme is for state and national-level players who have been residents within the PCMC limits for at least three years. Students from PCMC schools, private schools, and other players are eligible for this scheme. Players selected for national school, college, and other national competitions through official sports competitions in games like athletics, hockey, kabaddi, wrestling, boxing, shooting, kho-kho, lawn tennis, badminton, swimming, roller skating, and cricket can apply.

Players who qualify under the scheme get free PMPML bus travel, an allowance for a nutritious diet, and sports equipment upon request.

Deputy Commissioner Pankaj Patil, who is head of PCMC's Sports Department, said, "For five years, the benefits of the scheme could not be provided due to various reasons, including Corona. The 44 players who have qualified for the year 2022-23 will be given the benefits. Each player will receive ₹6,000 per month for two years."

What About Sportspersons in Pune?

For struggling sportspersons looking to make it big on international levels, the scheme can be a boon. After five years, PCMC has finally started reviving the sportsman welfare scheme. However, the Kheladu Dattak Yojana by Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has been put on hold since Covid too.

Pune has many talented players who represent the nation and state. However, the scheme's revival has demotivated them by a huge mile. PMC officials have chosen not to comment about the scheme's possible revival. PCMC decided to do so after constant reporting by the local media in outlets.