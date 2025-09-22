 Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The Holy Indrayani River
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The Holy Indrayani River

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The Holy Indrayani River

In recent years, the pollution problems of the Indrayani River have been increasing due to rapid urbanisation and poor treatment of polluted water discharged into the river. After passing through the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Chakan Industrial Belt areas, the river turns into white foam consistently in Alandi

Varad BhatkhandeUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The Holy Indrayani River | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will build two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the Chikhali area to reduce pollution in the Indrayani River, officials announced on Monday. The two STPs will have a combined capacity of 60 million litres per day (MLD), and they will help reduce the pollution in the holy river, which passes through the pilgrimage sites of Dehu Gaon and Alandi.

In recent years, the pollution problems of the Indrayani River have been increasing due to rapid urbanisation and poor treatment of polluted water discharged into the river. After passing through the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Chakan Industrial Belt areas, the river turns into white foam consistently in Alandi.

Read Also
Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale...
article-image

Many pilgrims in Dehu and Alandi take a holy bath before seeking the blessings of Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Santshreshta Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. The people, with their utter devotion to the saints and Lord Vitthala, do not care about pollution, but still, it is harmful to their health, say locals. Also, many people living in the areas along the Indrayani River constantly have to face bad odour from the river, a polluted water supply, and the unpleasant sight of such a huge river of both natural and cultural importance.

PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said, "The state government's technical committee has approved the construction of two STPs on the Indrayani riverbank in Chikhali. The state government will provide 50% of the funding. The project work will begin soon. Water will be treated by these plants before being released into the river, which will reduce river pollution."

FPJ Shorts
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
Quinton De Kock Reverses ODI Retirement As South Africa Names Squads For Pakistan And Namibia Tours
UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
UP Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife To Death In Front Of Children Suspecting Affair In Noida
Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine
Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine
Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight
Mid-Air Scare: Passenger Tries To Enter Cockpit Of Bengaluru-Varanasi Air India Express Flight

Speaking on behalf of residents, BJP's Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge said, "The Indrayani River, which is a place of faith for the Warkari community of Maharashtra and is linked to the health of about 50 lakh citizens from Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding rural areas, will now be cleaned. This project will reduce river pollution. The administration should take up the project work on an urgent basis."

Read Also
Historic Move: Pune Metro Deploys All-Women Drivers On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line, Sets Example Of...
article-image

Details about the project

- Pollution in the river has caused a slick to form, prompting action from PCMC.

- Two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are planned in Chikhali under the Amrut 2.0 scheme.

- The proposal was approved by the state government’s technical committee.

- STPs of 40 MLD and 20 MLD capacity will be constructed near River Residency and the crematorium in Chikhali.

- The project cost is ₹526 crore, with the state government funding 50% (₹263 crore).

About the Indrayani River

The Indrayani River originates in Kurvande village in Pune District's Maval taluka. It then flows through the pilgrimage sites of Dehu and Alandi and through the industrial areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan before meeting the Bhima River at Tulapur. The Bhima River then confluences with the Mula-Mutha rivers and continues to Pandharpur via the Ujani Dam.

The river's course within Pimpri-Chinchwad city is 18.80 kilometres long. As soon as the river enters the city, many drains and sewers directly flow into it, changing the river's colour. The clear water takes on the appearance of a drain, and water hyacinth becomes visible in the Indrayani. Chemical-laced water from industrial companies also mixes into the river from the Kudulwadi drain. After the river passes through the embankment in Alandi, foam develops due to the pollution; hence, many times foam-laden water can be seen in Alandi.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

How This IIT-Delhi Incubated Startup Used 1,000 Drones To Transform Pune's Sky For PM Modi's...

How This IIT-Delhi Incubated Startup Used 1,000 Drones To Transform Pune's Sky For PM Modi's...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The...

Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale...

Pune VIDEO: Bail Pola Procession Turns Chaotic; Bull Attacks People In Shirur Taluka's Pimpale...

Pune Crime: Retired Banker Loses ₹4 Crore After Fraudsters Use Amit Shah's Name

Pune Crime: Retired Banker Loses ₹4 Crore After Fraudsters Use Amit Shah's Name

Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?

Rain Hits Pune On Ghatasthapana; Will Showers Continue Throughout Navratri?