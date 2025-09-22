Pimpri-Chinchwad: PCMC To Build Two Sewage Treatment Plants In Chikhali To Curb Pollution In The Holy Indrayani River | FPJ Photo

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) will build two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) in the Chikhali area to reduce pollution in the Indrayani River, officials announced on Monday. The two STPs will have a combined capacity of 60 million litres per day (MLD), and they will help reduce the pollution in the holy river, which passes through the pilgrimage sites of Dehu Gaon and Alandi.

In recent years, the pollution problems of the Indrayani River have been increasing due to rapid urbanisation and poor treatment of polluted water discharged into the river. After passing through the entire Pimpri-Chinchwad city and Chakan Industrial Belt areas, the river turns into white foam consistently in Alandi.

Many pilgrims in Dehu and Alandi take a holy bath before seeking the blessings of Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Santshreshta Shri Dnyaneshwar Maharaj. The people, with their utter devotion to the saints and Lord Vitthala, do not care about pollution, but still, it is harmful to their health, say locals. Also, many people living in the areas along the Indrayani River constantly have to face bad odour from the river, a polluted water supply, and the unpleasant sight of such a huge river of both natural and cultural importance.

PCMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Kulkarni said, "The state government's technical committee has approved the construction of two STPs on the Indrayani riverbank in Chikhali. The state government will provide 50% of the funding. The project work will begin soon. Water will be treated by these plants before being released into the river, which will reduce river pollution."

Speaking on behalf of residents, BJP's Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge said, "The Indrayani River, which is a place of faith for the Warkari community of Maharashtra and is linked to the health of about 50 lakh citizens from Pimpri-Chinchwad and surrounding rural areas, will now be cleaned. This project will reduce river pollution. The administration should take up the project work on an urgent basis."

Details about the project

- Pollution in the river has caused a slick to form, prompting action from PCMC.

- Two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs) are planned in Chikhali under the Amrut 2.0 scheme.

- The proposal was approved by the state government’s technical committee.

- STPs of 40 MLD and 20 MLD capacity will be constructed near River Residency and the crematorium in Chikhali.

- The project cost is ₹526 crore, with the state government funding 50% (₹263 crore).

About the Indrayani River

The Indrayani River originates in Kurvande village in Pune District's Maval taluka. It then flows through the pilgrimage sites of Dehu and Alandi and through the industrial areas of Pimpri-Chinchwad and Chakan before meeting the Bhima River at Tulapur. The Bhima River then confluences with the Mula-Mutha rivers and continues to Pandharpur via the Ujani Dam.

The river's course within Pimpri-Chinchwad city is 18.80 kilometres long. As soon as the river enters the city, many drains and sewers directly flow into it, changing the river's colour. The clear water takes on the appearance of a drain, and water hyacinth becomes visible in the Indrayani. Chemical-laced water from industrial companies also mixes into the river from the Kudulwadi drain. After the river passes through the embankment in Alandi, foam develops due to the pollution; hence, many times foam-laden water can be seen in Alandi.