 Pune VIDEO: Vendor, Wife Assaulted With Bamboo Sticks Over Refusal To Pay 'Hafta'
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune VIDEO: Vendor, Wife Assaulted With Bamboo Sticks Over Refusal To Pay 'Hafta'

Pune VIDEO: Vendor, Wife Assaulted With Bamboo Sticks Over Refusal To Pay 'Hafta'

The incident occurred on September 19 between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm in front of Ajanta Electronics near Jogeshwari Temple Lane, Budhwar Peth

Ankit ShuklaUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 03:37 PM IST
article-image
Pune VIDEO: Vendor, Wife Assaulted With Bamboo Sticks Over Refusal To Pay 'Hafta' | Video Screengrab

A man assaulted a vendor and his wife for refusing to pay "hafta" in Pune. The place was allegedly encroached by the accused and given to the victims. The victims were brutally injured in the attack with bamboo sticks.

Watch Video:

The incident occurred on September 19 between 4:30 pm and 5:00 pm in front of Ajanta Electronics near Jogeshwari Temple Lane, Budhwar Peth.

The accused have been identified as Rohit Naik, Chetan Asabe, Adarsh Asabe, Aniket Pawar, Himanshu Chayal and Nilesh Dhumal.

FPJ Shorts
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Manipur: Doctors, Nurses And Staff Of RIMS Imphal Suspend Services After Assault On Senior Consultant Sparks Outrag
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
Tamil Nadu: Trichy School Roof Collapse Sparks Safety Concerns; BJP's K Annamalai Slams DMK Govt
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
'Umpires Se Toh Mil Le': Gautam Gambhir Tells His Players As Team India Avoid Handshake With Their Pakistani Counterparts After Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash; Video
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement
From Quinton De Kock To Shahid Afridi: Check Out The List Of Players Who Made A Comeback To Cricket After Retirement

According to the police, victim Mayur Hanumant Awale (30), a resident of Dhankawadi Gaothan, and his wife were selling religious seating mats at the spot and were paying the accused ₹300 per day. The accused asked them to increase the "hafta". However, after learning that the stall operated by him was illegal, the victims refused to pay.

Read Also
Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport
article-image

Angered, the accused men arrived carrying sticks and started beating them. The accused allegedly demanded higher "hafta" for the business spot and, when refused, assaulted Awale and his wife with bamboo, fists, and kicks. Awale sustained injuries to his back, arms, legs, and head, while his wife was injured on her forehead.

Senior Police Inspector Vijaymala Pawar of Vishrambag Police Station, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, "One of the accused has been arrested and others are on the run after the attack. However, they will soon be behind bars. The dispute arose over the rent of the stall. Furthermore, the matter is under investigation."

Read Also
Historic Move: Pune Metro Deploys All-Women Drivers On Shivajinagar-Hinjawadi Line, Sets Example Of...
article-image

Regarding the matter, a case has been registered under Sections 118(1), 189(2), 189(3), 191(2), 190, 351(2), 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, along with Section 37(1)(3) read with 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Case Registered Against Two People In Pimpri-Chinchwad For Betting On Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia...

Case Registered Against Two People In Pimpri-Chinchwad For Betting On Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia...

Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held

Pune: Chemistry Professor Forges Letter Claiming He Was Selected For Prestigious Science Award, Held

Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment

Pune: PMC Claims Of Adding 100 New Beds At Kamla Nehru Hospital, But Patients Still Await Treatment

Pune: Harassed By Wife & Mother-In-Law, 26-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Yerawada

Pune: Harassed By Wife & Mother-In-Law, 26-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide In Yerawada

Pune: Hyundai Increases Talegaon Plant Investment To Rs 11,000 Crore; To Get EV Readiness, Boost...

Pune: Hyundai Increases Talegaon Plant Investment To Rs 11,000 Crore; To Get EV Readiness, Boost...