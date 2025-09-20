Video: NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar Loses Temper At Public Event, Lashes Out At Officials | Video Grab

A video of NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar has been lashing out during an event has gone viral on social media.

Pawar, while losing his temper, said, “Were you playing marbles so far that you (probably a government official) haven’t acknowledged the raised complaints by the citizens.”

“This is not your father's money. The money belongs to the public and use it accordingly,” Pawar added, while insisting on doing the work on time and paying attention to the quality.

The remark came as a sharp response, probably in response to allegations made by citizens in a public event regarding the misappropriation of public funds. Pawar’s unusually aggressive tone sparked a buzz on social media, drawing reactions from all spheres.

This comes after a similar kind of event where Pawar was seen yelling at the sub-inspector in Marathi, “Keep your voice down, keep your voice down. If you raise your hand, I will teach you a lesson”.

The incident happened when Pawar went to the Azad Maidan police station in Mumbai to meet an injured party worker following a clash in the Vidhan Bhavan building between supporters of Awhad and BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar.



Following this, Pawar was booked for obstructing public servants in discharging their duty.