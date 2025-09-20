 Video: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneVideo: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow

Video: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow

A gas leakage has been reported near Narayangaon bypass on the Pune-Nashik Highway. The incident occurred on Saturday when the gas suddenly started leaking from the tanker.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Video: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow | Video Grab

A gas leakage has been reported near Narayangaon bypass on the Pune-Nashik Highway. The incident occurred on Saturday when the gas suddenly started leaking from the tanker. 

After noticing the leakage, the driver parked the tanker on the side of the road, and the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information. 

Reportedly, the incident took place around 10 am near Narayangaon bypass on the Pune-Nashik highway. Gas started leaking from the tanker on the highway itself. Initially, a small amount of gas was coming, but gradually the gas started leaking in large quantities. 

Read Also
Pune: NCP (SP) Stages Protest Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Jibe At Jayant Patil
article-image

Due to this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the commuters passing along the highway and the citizens living in the surrounding villages. The gas has spread everywhere through the air and has created a foul smell. 

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

Traffic has been affected to some extent while efforts are being made to control the gas leakage. However, since there are no safety measures available while the gas leakage is going on, the passengers and local citizens are under the shadow of fear.

Read Also
AIU Seizes 5.23 Kg Methaqualone Worth ₹2.61 Crore At Pune Airport, Passenger Held
article-image

The exact cause of the leakage is not yet clear. However, this incident took place while there was a large amount of traffic on the highway connecting Pune and Nashik. And the question of the safety of vehicles carrying CNG gas has once again emerged.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Recruitment To Start Soon, IBPS Appointed To Conduct Exam

Pune: PMC Junior Engineer Recruitment To Start Soon, IBPS Appointed To Conduct Exam

Video: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow

Video: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow

Ahilyanagar: RPF Cracks Down On Unauthorised Water Vending At Kopargaon Station

Ahilyanagar: RPF Cracks Down On Unauthorised Water Vending At Kopargaon Station

Pune: NCP (SP) Stages Protest Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Jibe At Jayant Patil

Pune: NCP (SP) Stages Protest Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Jibe At Jayant Patil

Viral Video: Monkey Scares Locals By Entering Paan Shop In Pune

Viral Video: Monkey Scares Locals By Entering Paan Shop In Pune