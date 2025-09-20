Video: Gas Leak On Pune-Nashik Highway Affects Traffic Flow | Video Grab

A gas leakage has been reported near Narayangaon bypass on the Pune-Nashik Highway. The incident occurred on Saturday when the gas suddenly started leaking from the tanker.

After noticing the leakage, the driver parked the tanker on the side of the road, and the police rushed to the spot after receiving the information.

Reportedly, the incident took place around 10 am near Narayangaon bypass on the Pune-Nashik highway. Gas started leaking from the tanker on the highway itself. Initially, a small amount of gas was coming, but gradually the gas started leaking in large quantities.

Due to this, there is an atmosphere of fear among the commuters passing along the highway and the citizens living in the surrounding villages. The gas has spread everywhere through the air and has created a foul smell.

Traffic has been affected to some extent while efforts are being made to control the gas leakage. However, since there are no safety measures available while the gas leakage is going on, the passengers and local citizens are under the shadow of fear.

The exact cause of the leakage is not yet clear. However, this incident took place while there was a large amount of traffic on the highway connecting Pune and Nashik. And the question of the safety of vehicles carrying CNG gas has once again emerged.