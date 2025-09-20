Pune: NCP (SP) Stages Protest Against MLA Gopichand Padalkar’s Jibe At Jayant Patil |

NCP (SP) party members protested at Pune’s Balgandharva Ranga Mandir Chowk on Saturday, demonstrating against the insulting remarks made by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Gopichand Padalkar against the senior leader of the NCP (SP), Jayant Patil.

Speaking at a programme on Thursday, Padalkar took a jibe at Jayant Patil’s lineage. “I have the courage to organise cultural programmes. I do not think Jayant Patil is Rajaram Patil's son at all. There is going to be something wrong.” This comment on Patil was strongly raised across Maharashtra, and several protests were carried out.

The statue of Gopichand Padalkar was defaced, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who supported and encouraged this act, was condemned. |

The protest at Balgandharva Rang Mandir Chowk was taken under the leadership of the city unit president, Prashant Jagtap, where the statue of Gopichand Padalkar was defaced, and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who supported and encouraged this act, was condemned.

However, Padalkar has refused to retract his statement, asserting that it was not inappropriate. He also raised counter-questions, saying, “When a statement was made about CM Fadnavis’ mother, did Sharad Pawar call him? When a fake AI-generated video about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother was circulated, did Pawar call Modi?”

Read Also Viral Video: Monkey Scares Locals By Entering Paan Shop In Pune

Moreover, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar also expressed displeasure over Padalkar's comments. Speaking at a public event, Pawar said, "We have a Mahayuti government. If there are any mistakes by the BJP’s representatives or their related persons, the BJP should take note of them. It should clarify its position on it. If something like this happens in our party, we should take note, or if something like this happens in Shiv Sena, Eknath Shinde should take note.”

NCP (SP) party members protested at Pune’s Balgandharva Ranga Mandir Chowk on Saturday |

“I do not know anything about Padalkar’s statement. But I am of the same opinion that no matter which party one belongs to, Maharashtra has a different tradition and culture. Everyone should not make statements that hurt anyone while speaking or acting. Everyone should make efforts to ensure that there is harmony and a good atmosphere in society," Ajit Pawar added.

Read Also Tree Collapse At Pune RTO Injures 75-Year-Old, Vehicles Damaged

Along with Prashant Jagtap, this protest was also attended by Adv. Nilesh Nikam, Kishore Kamble, Dr Sunil Jagtap, Dr Shashikant Kadam, Rohan Paygude, Swapnil Joshi, Ketan Orse, Manali Bhilare, Vidya Takavale, Vikram Jadhav, Ajinkya Palkar, Tania Salunkhe, Ramiz Syed, Prajakta Jadhav, Dilshad Attar, Shailendra Belhekar, Asif Sheikh, along with all the office bearers and activists of the city, were present in large numbers.