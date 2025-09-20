Nashik: Three Journalists Brutally Assaulted During Simhastha Coverage, One Hospitalised |

Electronic media representatives who had gone to report on a meeting regarding the Simhastha were brutally beaten up by some youths in Trimbakeshwar. Three journalists were injured in the attack, and one of them has been admitted to a private hospital in Nashik for treatment.

The incident took place on Saturday afternoon in the Kaman area near Swami Samarth Kendra. Some people who were collecting receipts for the entry of vehicles suddenly attacked the journalists. When the journalists went to Trimbakeshwar to report, they were brutally beaten up by the youths concerned.

The injured journalists were admitted to a government hospital in Trimbakeshwar. One of them was brought to a private hospital in Nashik. The journalists are Yogesh Khare, Abhijit Sonawane and Kiran Tajne.

This assault is being condemned by all levels of society. After the incident, a team from Trimbakeshwar Police Station visited the spot and started an investigation.

Minister Bhujbal's inquiry

State Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Chhagan Bhujbal has condemned the incident. Bhujbal visited the hospital and inquired about the health of the injured journalist. Bhujbal instructed the police to take strict action against the culprits.