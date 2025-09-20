 Pune Video: Commuters Struggle Through Waterlogged Khadki Underpass
In the recent heavy rains in Pune, several underpasses have seen severe waterlogging, which has disrupted traffic flow and created inconvenience for commuters.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 03:03 PM IST
article-image
Pune Video: Commuters Struggle Through Waterlogged Khadki Underpass | Video Grab

In a similar incident, an underpass in Khadki was flooded with heavy downpour on Friday, where the commuters were seen struggling to pass through the waterlogging.  

Since Monday morning, Pune district has seen heavy rains all around the area. It has been raining consistently without any break. Some companies granted work from home to their employees, while schools declared a holiday on Tuesday. 

However, the rain intensity was particularly low that day. Since Thursday afternoon, torrential rains have hit key parts of Pune, including Baner, Shivajinagar, Hinjawadi, Hadapsar, Viman Nagar, and others. 

Traffic congestion was seen in key areas and major squares of Hinjawadi, Shivajinagar, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Kalyani Nagar, Ravet, Punawale, Chakan, Balewadi, Mhalunge, Katraj, Kothrud, and others. Particularly, underpasses and grade separators made the problem worse due to waterlogging, making life difficult for two-wheeler riders.

The southwest monsoon has started to recede three days before its normal date and passes via Gujarat and Punjab as an upper air cyclonic disturbance lies over Marathwada. Moreover, for the next two days, IMD has warned of thunderstorms over Pune and other regions of Maharashtra.

