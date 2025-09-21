IIM Mumbai Plans Expansion With Two New Centres In Pune, Navi Mumbai | File Image

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Mumbai is set to expand across the state as it plans to launch two new centres in Pune and Navi Mumbai. These centres will offer industry-relevant, specialised courses aimed at addressing the evolving market demands.



IIM Mumbai Director Professor Manoj K. Tiwari told the Indian Express, that the proposal has already been submitted to the state government. The Navi Mumbai centre will primarily focus on finance-related programmes in collaboration with industry stakeholders, so as to develop it into a hub for financial education.

And the Pune centre will offer various courses of management tailored to meet manufacturing sector’s requirements and its growth locally.

Professor Tiwar explained to the Indian Express, “These centres will focus on offering new-age specialised courses such as cybersecurity in fintech and computational finance. With newer fields emerging, there is an urgent need for skill development in areas such as healthcare management, legal and regulatory compliance, cybersecurity, and trust management.”

“Initially, we will launch short-term courses and gradually transition into long-term programmes,” he said on the sidelines of IIM Mumbai’s second convocation ceremony.

Chairperson of IIM Mumbai Shashi Kiran Shetty, added that the new centres are part of a broader plan to strengthen ties with local industries by expanding academic expertise available with the IIM Mumbai, hinting at plans of having more such centres across the state.

“Our goal is to assess the skill demands across the state based on locally growing industries and offer academic expertise to create sector specific programmes. Collaboration with regional industries will ensure financial support for these centres, in return, the courses will ensure industry-ready professional with specialised expertise,” Shetty said.

Dr P. K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister of India, was the chief guest for the event, who emphasised that the students passing out play an important role in India’s vision 2047.

Moreover, while responding to the question that whether the government is asking Indians working abroad to return to India, Mishra said, “We have been encouraging them, and also it is part of our Capacity Building Commissions.”