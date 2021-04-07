Sachin Vaze was posted in CIU upon Param Bir Singh's instructions, reveals Mumbai Police report

The report further states, "Sachin Vaze used to remain present in all important matters like TRP Case, Dilip Chabriya case and explosive found in a vehicle near the residence of Mukesh Ambani case along with the then Commissioner of Police in the important briefing to the minister."

According to the report, Assistant Police Inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was mainly using high-end luxury cars and other private vehicles to reach the office other than government vehicles given to him.

The NIA last month arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze for his alleged role in planting the vehicle with explosives near Ambani's house in south Mumbai.

It had also arrested suspended police constable Vinayak Shinde and cricket bookie Naresh Gor in connection with the murder of Mansukh Hiren, whose body was found in the Mumbra creek in neighbouring Thane on March 5.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday has been called by National Investigation Agency (NIA) to record a statement in Sachin Vaze's case.

Notably, Singh was shunted out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in the wake of the Antilia bomb scare case.

Sachin Vaze, API in the CIU who was in charge of the Mansukh Hiren case, was in NIA custody till April 7, for his alleged role and involvement in placing the explosives-laden vehicle outside the residence of Ambani.