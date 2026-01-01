BNCMC Polls: BJP Opens Account Ahead Of Voting As Sumit Patil Wins Unopposed In Bhiwandi’s Padmanagar Ward

BJP candidate Sumit Patil |

Bhiwandi: The BNCMC is set to go to polls on January 15, but the political narrative has already taken a dramatic turn with the unopposed election of BJP candidate Sumit Patil from Ward No. 17-B (Padmanagar). This is the first time since the formation of the municipal corporation that a corporator has been elected without contest, making it a landmark development in Bhiwandi’s civic politics.

Withdrawals and rejections leave BJP candidate as sole contender

Initially, six candidates had filed nominations from the ward. During the scrutiny process, two nomination papers were rejected due to technical deficiencies. Subsequently, on Thursday, three independent candidates withdrew their nominations, leaving Sumit Patil as the sole remaining candidate in the fray, thereby ensuring his unopposed victory. The formal declaration is expected from the election authorities in due course.

The development has created a buzz across political circles in the city, as the BJP–Shinde Sena alliance opened its account even before polling day.

Following the development, senior BJP leader and former Union Minister of State Kapil Patil informed the media that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis personally called Sumit Patil to congratulate him on the historic win. Kapil Patil himself and BJP MLA Mahesh Choughule also extended their best wishes to the newly elected corporator.

Kapil Patil links victory to BJP’s development-focused governance

Speaking on the occasion, Kapil Patil said that the victory reflected public faith in the development-oriented governance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

“People are confident that only the BJP can ensure real development in cities like Bhiwandi. Even opposition candidates realised this, which is why they chose to withdraw,” he claimed.

Patil further described the unopposed victory as a good omen for the Mahayuti alliance, expressing confidence that it would have a positive ripple effect in other wards as well. He recalled that in the previous municipal elections, the BJP had won 20 seats while the Shiv Sena had secured 12, but asserted that the BJP’s organisational strength had significantly grown over the last eight years, positioning the party for a stronger performance this time.

Sumit Patil completes political ‘hat-trick’ in civic body

Sumit Patil, who is the nephew of Kapil Patil, is no stranger to civic politics. He has earlier served twice as a nominated corporator and once as an elected councillor, and with this victory, he completes a political “hat-trick”.

Reacting to his unopposed election, Sumit Patil said it was a reflection of the trust reposed in him by the people of Padmanagar.

“Over the last five years, we have carried out several development works in the area, and people have appreciated them. Under the leadership of the BJP, the pace of development will now be even faster,” he said, while thanking the residents for their continued support.

With this early breakthrough, the BJP has not only opened its account in the BNCMC elections but has also set the tone for what promises to be a keenly watched civic battle in Bhiwandi.

