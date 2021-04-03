Antilia bomb scare case: Sachin Vaze remanded in NIA's custody till April 7

Suspended Assistant Police Inspector Sachin Vaze was on Saturday remanded in the National Investigation Agency (NIA)’s custody till April 7 by a special court. The NIA, which is probing the Antilia bomb scare-Mansukh Hiran murder case, told the special NIA court that its probe has found that Vaze held a joint account and locker with an accomplice in DCB Bank’s Versova Branch.

It said this account was operated by the said suspect, whose name it did not reveal, on March 18, when Vaze was in its custody after his arrest on March 13. The investigating agency alleged that incriminating material was swiped out of it. On 30 March, when it searched the locker, only some documents were found, the NIA alleged.