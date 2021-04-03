Antilia case: Special NIA court allows Sachin Vaze's brother's application for 5 minute meeting with him in courtoom

A special National Investigeting Agency court has given permission to the application filed by Sachin Vaze's brother Sudharam. In the application, Sudharam had asked for a 5-minute meeting with Vaze to hand over fresh clothes in the courtroom.
Suspended cop Sachin Vaze was taken to the NIA special court for a hearing in the case.
Earlier in the day, the NIA seized another high-end car allegedly used by arrested-suspended cop Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in the SUV planting case near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. This time it's a white Mercedes which has been found from Panvel in Raigad district, and becomes the 8th of the vehicles seized so far as part of the investigations.
The NIA is trying to ascertain whether the car is in any way linked with the Vaze case or the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren.
Earlier, the NIA had already seized a SUV Scorpio, which was abandoned near Antilia with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, an Innova, 2 black Mercedes Benz, a black Volvo, a LandCruiser Prado, a white Mitsubishi Outlander.
Efforts are on to trace an Audi vehicle which was seen in CCTV footages in south Mumbai along with Vaze and another accused, going to an unknown location.
Besides the cars, the NIA has recovered several fake registration number plates, a few bags, Rs 500,000 cash, currency counting machines, clothes, etc from the vehicles as well by divers from the Mithi River last week.
His brother Sudharam Vaze, in the last month had filed a habeas corpus petition in the Bombay high court on Monday against the arrest claiming that Vaze was being made into a “scapegoat” by “certain political powers."
He had also said, “We have filed a writ petition and our lawyer has asked us not to talk to the media. We will make a statement to the media after March 25 to make our stand clear in the said matter.”
Sudharm’s petition filed through advocate Sunny Punnamiya had also stated that Vaze had been an upright and law abiding officer working with Mumbai police for 17 years but was made a scapegoat by some political powers based on the allegations of Vimla Hiran.
