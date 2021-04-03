Antilia case: Special NIA court allows Sachin Vaze's brother's application for 5 minute meeting with him in courtoom

A special National Investigeting Agency court has given permission to the application filed by Sachin Vaze's brother Sudharam. In the application, Sudharam had asked for a 5-minute meeting with Vaze to hand over fresh clothes in the courtroom.

Suspended cop Sachin Vaze was taken to the NIA special court for a hearing in the case.

Earlier in the day, the NIA seized another high-end car allegedly used by arrested-suspended cop Sachin Vaze, the prime accused in the SUV planting case near the home of industrialist Mukesh Ambani. This time it's a white Mercedes which has been found from Panvel in Raigad district, and becomes the 8th of the vehicles seized so far as part of the investigations.

The NIA is trying to ascertain whether the car is in any way linked with the Vaze case or the death of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiren.

Earlier, the NIA had already seized a SUV Scorpio, which was abandoned near Antilia with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note, an Innova, 2 black Mercedes Benz, a black Volvo, a LandCruiser Prado, a white Mitsubishi Outlander.