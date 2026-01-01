Vedic Chants Echo Across Mulund As BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha Begins Murti Pratishtha Mahotsav With Vishwa Shanti Mahayag

The skies of Mulund reverberated with Vedic chants as the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha commenced the murti pratishtha mahotsav of the reconstructed BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. | X @BAPS

Mumbai: The skies of Mulund reverberated with Vedic chants as the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha commenced the murti pratishtha mahotsav of the reconstructed BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir. Keeping with the ancient Vedic traditions reinstated by Bhagwan Swaminarayan nearly two centuries ago, a grand Vishwa Shanti Mahayag (World Peace Yagna) was performed at the Nirmal Lifestyle Mall, Mulund (West).

Yagna performed to invoke divine blessings and harmony for society

The Mahotsav began with this sacred Yagna to invoke divine blessings for the new temple and the community. A yagna is a holy Vedic ritual during which participants offer oblations into a sacrificial fire as Sanskrit mantras are chanted. The prayers and mantras chanted during this Mahayag were offered to bestow divinity upon the Murtis to be installed and to bring about peace of mind, prosperity, and family harmony to the participating devotees.

The event was organized under the inspiration of Pragat Brahmaswarup Mahant Swami Maharaj. The venue was transformed into a spiritual sanctuary where 1100 Yajmans sat around the holy fires to perform the rituals.

Devotees pray for universal peace and purification of environment

Amidst the chanting of Vedic verses devotees offered grains and ghee into the Yagnakunds, praying for 'Vishwa Shanti'—universal peace and brotherhood. The Mahayag serves not only as a preliminary rite for the Murti Pratishtha but also as a powerful medium to purify the environment and the minds of the participants. The ceremony concluded with Aarti.

On January 2 a grand Shobhayatra (Procession of Murtis) will be taken out in Mulund and the following day the idols will be installed by Senior Sadhus Sadguru Pujya Bhaktipriya Swami (Kothari Swami) and Sadguru Pujya Viveksagar Swami.

BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. Its worldwide network of 3,850 centers and over 1,100 temples support these character-building activities and it has i Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

