Maharashtra News: Alibag District Jail Inmates Receive Vocational Skill Training To Support Rehabilitation And Employment After Release

With the objective of helping inmates reintegrate into society after their release, move away from criminal activities, and secure employment opportunities to support themselves and their families, the prison administration is making sustained efforts to provide vocational training to a maximum number of inmates.

Programme conducted under senior prison officials’ guidance

These efforts are being carried out under the guidance of the Additional Director General of Police and Inspector General of Prisons and Correctional Services, Maharashtra State, Pune, and the Special Inspector General of Prisons, South Region, Mumbai.

Skill development programme held at Alibag District Jail

As part of these initiatives, a Skill Development Programme (DPC 2025–26) was implemented for inmates of the Alibag District Jail through the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Alibag, and the District Industries Centre, Alibag.

Under this programme, male inmates were trained in two-wheeler and motorcycle repair, while female inmates completed basic and advanced beautician (beauty parlour) courses. Certificates were distributed to inmates who successfully completed the training by District Collector Kishan Jawale.

Officials and representatives attend certificate distribution

The programme was attended by Tejaswini Nirale, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Raigad–Alibag; Amita Pawar, Assistant Commissioner, District Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre; Vishal Bandal, Superintendent, Alibag District Jail; along with representatives of the District Industries Centre and various social organisations.

Collector highlights reformation and rehabilitation goals

Speaking on the occasion, District Collector Kishan Jawale said that the skill training being imparted to inmates under Minimum Skill Development DPC 2025–26 aligns with the prison department’s motto of “Reformation and Rehabilitation.”

The initiative aims to ensure that inmates can secure employment after their release, lead a crime-free life, and earn a livelihood for themselves and their families. He added that efforts are being made to extend vocational training to as many inmates as possible.

Healthcare training and welfare initiatives announced

He further informed that, through a joint initiative of Gramin Pragati Foundation and the District Skill Development, Employment and Entrepreneurship Guidance Centre, Raigad–Alibag, inmates will be provided training under the healthcare sector for the Home Health Trainee course.

He urged inmates to make the most of such training opportunities to improve their quality of life. The Collector also appealed to inmates to obtain Ayushman cards to avail healthcare facilities. Those inmates who have not yet received certificates were encouraged to enrol and participate in upcoming training programmes.

Legal awareness and self-reliance stressed

Addressing the gathering, Tejaswini Nirale, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Raigad–Alibag, emphasised the importance of law in leading a disciplined life. She encouraged more inmates to take inspiration from those who have successfully completed the training and obtained certificates.

She added that inmates should actively seek available facilities and benefits, as skill training can help them become self-reliant and access various employment opportunities.

