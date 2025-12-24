Raigad News: 'Administration Must Prioritise Resolution Of Citizens’ Grievances,' Says District Collector Kishan Jawale

Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale | X - @CollectorRaigad

District Collector Kishan Jawale has directed the Raigad district administration to focus on providing efficient public services and promptly resolving citizens’ grievances, emphasising that the administration exists to serve the people.

He was speaking at a district-level workshop organised under ‘Prashasan Gaav Ki Ore – Good Governance Week’ at the District Planning Committee Hall in Alibag.

The nationwide Good Governance Week has been launched by the Union government to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, with the objective of increasing public awareness about administrative initiatives and services.

Collector Jawale said that although urbanisation is increasing, a large section of the population continues to live in villages, making grievance redressal at the grassroots level a key responsibility of the administration.

He called for the organisation of special grievance redressal camps, faster disposal of public complaints, and timely delivery of online services. Officials and staff were urged to listen patiently to citizens’ personal and social issues and respond with empathy and courtesy.

Stressing accountability, Jawale said every official must remember that their position is meant for public service and that proper documentation of work is essential.

He described Prashasan Gaav Ki Ore as an important theme that offers officials an opportunity to strengthen good governance through meaningful engagement with citizens.

Former Raigad District Collector H.K. Jawale, who attended the workshop as chief guest, said the initiative was being implemented as per the guidelines of the Union government’s Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

He highlighted the importance of transparency, adherence to timelines and effective grievance redressal in administrative functioning. Referring to Raigad’s significant tribal population, he called for focused efforts through initiatives such as Samvad Setu to address issues faced by tribal hamlets and settlements.

The workshop was also attended by Deputy Collector (General Administration) Dr Ravindra Shelke and officials from various government departments. During the session, departments made digital presentations highlighting good governance initiatives implemented in the district over the past year.

