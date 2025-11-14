Raigad District Collector Kishan Jawale Urges Women To Pursue Entrepreneurship At Panvel Training Programme

District Collector Kishan Jawale presents certificates and inaugurates the ‘Mauli Bhakari Centre’ during the women’s entrepreneurship training in Panvel | X - @CollectorRaigad

Navi Mumbai: “Women should achieve empowerment through entrepreneurship,” stated District Collector Kishan Jawale, while addressing a Women’s Entrepreneurship Development Training Programme held at Navde Panvel Co-operative Industries Hall, Panvel, on November 11.

The event was organized by the Entrepreneurship Development Institute of India (EDI), Ahmedabad – Udaya Project Office, Alibag, and sponsored by Tata Communications, Mumbai.

Event Attended by Officials and Industry Representatives

The programme was graced by Panvel Tehsildar Minal Bhambre, General Manager of District Industries Centre G.S. Haralaya, Raigad District Bank (Taloja Branch) Manager Nitesh Tondse, entrepreneurs Vijay Lokhande and Laxman Jadhav, and social worker-entrepreneur Rajshree Patil.

CSR-Led Training for Women and Persons With Disabilities

Under the CSR initiative of Tata Communications and EDI, a two-week Entrepreneurship Development Programme was conducted for women and persons with disabilities. The session began with EDI Project Officer Shashikant Danorikar welcoming District Collector Kishan Jawale with a floral bouquet.

Certificates Distributed; New ‘Mauli Bhakari Centre’ Launched

Certificates were distributed to the participating trainees by the Collector, who also inaugurated the newly established ‘Mauli Bhakari Centre’, launched by women trainees from Navde village. The initiative received active support from the Raigad District Bank and the District Industries Centre.

Programme Ends With Vote of Thanks

The programme concluded with an introductory note and vote of thanks delivered by EDI Alibag Project Officer Shashikant Danorikar, and witnessed enthusiastic participation from a large number of women trainees.

