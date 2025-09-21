Navratri 2025: Mumbadevi And Mahalaxmi Temples Gear Up For Nine-Day Festivities

Mumbadevi Temple | Vijay Gohil

Navratri, one of the holiest periods in the Hindu calendar, starts on Monday, September 22. Navratris, or nine days devoted to the worship of Goddess Durga, is observed four times in the year, with the Ashwin and Chaitra Navratri considered as the most important.

Durga Worshipped in Nine Forms, Each Day Has Distinct Colour Theme

The festival in the month of Ashwin is also called Sharadiya Navratri after Sharad or autumn. The festival begins on pratipada or the first day of Ashwin, corresponding to September 22, and will end on October 2 with Vijayadashami or Dussehra. This year, the festival will be celebrated for ten days leading to Dussehra because of a shorter pitru paksh, the fortnight preceding Ashwin pratipada.

Durga is worshipped in nine forms during the festival, with Shailaputri puja on the first day and the worship of Mahagauri on the last day. The festival begins with the ghatasthapana of the sacred kalash or pot symbolising and representing fertility and feminine divinity. Every day of the festival will have a distinct colour theme that will be represented by the colour of the sari worn by the goddess.

Mumbadevi and Mahalaxmi Temples Open Early Morning to Late Evening

At Mumbadevi temple, one of the most important shrines to the Goddess, the festival started with the mangala arati at 5.30 am on Monday and will open thereafter for devotees darshan. Ghatasthapana took place between 7 am and 8 am. The other important temple to the Goddess, the Mahalaxmi shrine will be open for darshan every day at 5:30 am and will close at 10 pm.

Special Events: Deepotsav on Panchami, Chandi Mahayagya on Navami

Hemant Jadhav, manager of Mumbadevi temple, said that during the festival, 21 pujaris will perform the chandi path everyday. On Friday, September 26, which will be panchami or the fifth day, a deepotsav or festival of lamps will be organised between 6 and 6.30 pm. On Wednesday, October 1 which is navami day, the temple will organise Chandi Mahayagya between 10 am and 5.30 pm. “The management has taken all required precautions for security purposes to avoid any disturbance during festival season. We request all the devotees to visit Mumbadevi mandir during Navratri period in large numbers without any fear and take darshan of Mata Mumbadevi and seek her blessings,” added Jadhav.

