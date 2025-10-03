 Panvel Tragedy: 36-Year-Old Worker Crushed To Death Between 2 Trucks At JNPT Road Logistics Yard; Case Registered Against Accused Driver
Panvel Tragedy: 36-Year-Old Worker Crushed To Death Between 2 Trucks At JNPT Road Logistics Yard; Case Registered Against Accused Driver

Raina AssainarUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Shankarlal Santlal Yadav (36) died after being crushed between two trucks at K.K. Logistics Yard in Panvel | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai: A worker was crushed to death between two trucks at K.K. Logistics Yard on JNPT Road in Padeghar, Panvel, on Friday morning. Police said the accused truck driver fled the scene after the incident, and a case has been registered against him.

Victim Identified

The victim was identified as Shankarlal Santlal Yadav (36), a native of Uttar Pradesh. He had arrived in Jasai, Uran, two days earlier to stay with his brother Dharmendra Yadav, who works as a truck driver.

Accident Details

According to police, the accident occurred around 8 a.m. when Dharmendra had taken his truck for washing. Another driver, Chandan Kumar, asked Shankarlal to help open the rear door of his container. While he was assisting, another truck (MH-46 H-0535) allegedly driven recklessly hit him from behind, crushing him between the two vehicles.

Post-Accident Response

He was rushed to Panvel Sub-District Hospital, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Mumbai Video: Fire Breaks Out At Timber Shop In Kamathipura While Bursting Crackers; No Injuries...
A Panvel City Police officer said, “The truck driver drove negligently, causing the victim to be crushed between two vehicles. He then fled the spot. A case has been registered and a manhunt has been launched to trace him.”

