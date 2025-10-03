 Mumbai Anti-Narcotics Operation: DRI Seizes 7.95 Kg Cocaine Worth ₹79.5 Crore From 2 Female Passengers At CSMIA
In a major operation against narcotics trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai Zonal Unit, seized 7.95 kg of cocaine valued at approximately Rs 79.5 crore in the illicit market from two female passengers arriving from Bangkok at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), officials informed on Friday.

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 09:34 PM IST
DRI seizes 7.95 kg cocaine from two passengers at Mumbai airport in a Rs 79.5 crore bust | File Photo

Intelligence-Led Interception

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted the passengers upon their arrival and conducted a detailed examination of their baggage. The examination led to the recovery of 22 brick-shaped packets of a white powdery substance concealed inside toy packages. Testing with the NDPS field kit confirmed the substance to be cocaine.

Arrests and Legal Action

The contraband was seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS), and both passengers were arrested. They have been remanded to judicial custody.

Ongoing Investigation

Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network behind drug trafficking. "The DRI remains steadfast in its resolve to build a Nasha Mukt Bharat, relentlessly intercepting narcotics, dismantling international trafficking syndicates, and safeguarding the health, well-being, and security of our nation," said a DRI official.

