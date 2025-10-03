Mumbai News: RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector Suspended Over Irregular Detention Of Commuter At Borivali Station

Borivali RPF ASI suspended after irregular penalty collection from commuter | Representative Image

Mumbai: A Railway Protection Force (RPF) Assistant Sub-Inspector posted at Borivali Railway Station has been suspended following allegations of improper conduct and procedural violations during the detention of a commuter on September 29.

Commuter Detained and Penalised

Chetan Rajput, a passenger traveling on a slow local train from Andheri to Virar, was apprehended around 9:15 PM at Platform No. 3 by a Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) personnel, accompanied by an individual not in uniform. He was accused of unauthorized travel in a coach reserved for persons with disabilities.

Penalty Collected Without Receipt

According to sources, Rajput was taken to the RPF office located on the third floor of the station building. According to Rajput, the MSF personnel demanded a penalty of ₹600 for the alleged violation, which was eventually settled at ₹300 — without any official receipt being issued. Since Rajput did not have cash on hand, he was permitted to leave the station briefly to arrange the amount. He reportedly transferred funds to a vendor online, collected the cash, and returned to pay the sum in person.

Legal Questions Over Action

"No formal challan or receipt was provided, raising serious questions about the legality of the collection. Legal experts note that under Section 155 of the Railways Act, an offence is only constituted if a person refuses to vacate a reserved compartment upon being asked. Since Rajput complied when told to leave, the imposition of a penalty and subsequent detention could amount to illegal action" sources said.

Suspension Ordered After Inquiry

Following the incident, a departmental inquiry was ordered on September 30, and a preliminary probe identified the RPF Assistant Sub-Inspector involved. He was placed under suspension on October 1, confirmed a senior Western Railway official.

“It was an irregularity where he did not follow proper procedure. He has been suspended and an inquiry has been marked,” the official said.

Violation of RPF Rules

Sources also revealed that the RPF officer was not in uniform at the time of the incident — a direct violation of RPF Rules 122 and 123, which mandate that personnel be in uniform unless under special orders for plainclothes duty.

Also Watch:

Passenger Rights Concerns Raised

Passenger rights activists have voiced concern over the lack of transparency in such enforcement actions. “It is essential to deploy body cameras on duty RPF personnel to ensure accountability. Camera recordings will help ascertain the truth, prevent misuse of power, and protect against false accusations,” a passenger activist stated.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/