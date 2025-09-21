From Shailputri To Siddhidatri: Significance, Rituals & Prasad Of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri | Phoro Credit: Canva

Shardiya Navratri is one of the most vibrant and widely celebrated festivals in India, which is dedicated to the divine feminine energy. Spanning nine days, it honours Maa Durga in her nine forms, each representing unique virtues and powers. Every day of Navratri is associated with a different goddess, and devotees perform rituals, fast, and offer specific prasad to seek blessings. The festival is not just about devotion but also symbolises the triumph of good over evil and encourages inner reflection and positivity.

Nine forms of the goddess

The nine deities worshipped during Navratri are Maa Shailputri, Maa Brahmacharini, Maa Chandraghanta, Maa Kushmanda, Maa Skandamata, Maa Katyayani, Maa Kalaratri, Maa Mahagauri, and Maa Siddhidatri. Each goddess carries her own significance—Maa Shailputri represents strength and courage, Maa Brahmacharini symbolises penance and wisdom, and Maa Chandraghanta stands for bravery. Maa Kushmanda is the creator of the universe, Maa Skandamata nurtures her devotees, Maa Katyayani is the fierce protector, Maa Kalaratri removes negativity, Maa Mahagauri brings purity, and Maa Siddhidatri blesses with knowledge and success.

Navaratri: A Nine Night Pilgrimage Up the Spine



While the world outside turns in a whirl of vibrant chaniya cholis, rhythmic dhol, and the gentle glow of diyas, a far more ancient and silent dance is underway. Navratri is not merely a festival, it is a map. It is a sacred,… pic.twitter.com/GCxsHEcBsa — Hermit Sanʕ•́ᴥ•̀ʔっ (@Splendid_Tiger) September 21, 2025

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, Goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil. Devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

Navaratri's nine-day bhog

During Navratri, devotees also follow traditional prasad offerings, which vary day by day. On Day 1, for Maa Shailputri, desi ghee or milk-based sweets like kheer are offered. Day 2 for Maa Brahmacharini sees sugar as prasad, while Day 3 for Maa Chandraghanta again has kheer. Day 4 for Maa Kushmanda is marked by offering malpua, and Day 5 for Maa Skandamata includes bananas. Honey is offered to Maa Katyayani on Day 6, jaggery to Maa Kalaratri on Day 7, coconut to Maa Mahagauri on Day 8, and on the final day, Day 9, til (sesame seeds) or paneer and kheer are offered to Maa Siddhidatri.

Navratri is a beautiful festival that combines devotion, rituals, and joy. It reminds us to embrace positivity, seek blessings, and celebrate the strength of feminine energy in our lives.