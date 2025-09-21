Palghar Crime News: Nigerian National Killed In Nalasopara; Three Compatriots Arrested For Fatal Assault | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A 32-year-old Nigerian national was beaten to death in Nalasopara on Saturday night following a violent quarrel among a group of men from the same community. Police have arrested three accused, all Nigerian nationals, in connection with the crime.

Fatal Attack Outside Grocery Store

According to Tulinj police, the incident occurred around 10:45 p.m. on 20th September near Pragatinagar, Nalasopara East, outside a local grocery store. The deceased, identified as Lucky Ikechkwuijeh, was allegedly attacked with a glass bottle and beaten with fists and kicks after a heated argument.

Three Nigerian Nationals in Custody

The arrested accused have been identified as Ayoola Babajide Barthlomew (50), Oghene Igere (47) and Odia Izu Peculiar (50). Investigators said that during a verbal altercation, one of the men struck Lucky with a glass bottle while others joined in the assault, leading to severe injuries. Lucky collapsed at the spot and succumbed shortly after.

The police registered the case under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which pertains to murder. All three accused were taken into custody within hours of the incident.

Police Probe Motive Behind Assault

Senior police officials from the Mira-Bhayandar, Vasai-Virar Commissionerate confirmed that the accused are in custody and further investigation is underway to determine the motive behind the attack.

Lucky’s body has been sent for postmortem, and police are coordinating with the Nigerian Embassy regarding the incident.