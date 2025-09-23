Maharashtra Approves ₹1,296 Crore For Road Repairs, AI-Based Monitoring Introduced

Public Works Minister Shivrendra Sinhraje Bhosale |

In response to the widespread damage caused to roads across Maharashtra due to continuous heavy rains, the state government has approved a fund of Rs 1,296.05 crore for road repairs and maintenance under the Annual Maintenance Programme for 2025–26. Public Works Minister Shivrendra Sinhraje Bhosale announced the decision, stating that the initiative will not only address urgent repairs but also bring greater transparency through the use of advanced technology.

AI-Based Monitoring for Transparency

For the first time, the government will use an AI-based mobile application on a pilot basis to track potholes, monitor repair progress, and conduct real-time inspections. The app will also allow citizens to access information about the status of roadworks, ensuring transparency and accountability. “Roads are the lifelines of Maharashtra’s development. Safe, quality, and pothole-free roads are our priority. With this funding, urgent repairs will be carried out while modern technology ensures transparency and quality in implementation,” Bhosale said.

Scope of Maintenance Work

The approved funds will be utilized for filling potholes, urgent restoration of rain-damaged routes, and related works across the state. Under the AMC scheme, 43,043 km of roads will undergo phased maintenance, which is expected to significantly ease travel difficulties and ensure safer commutes. A special plan has been prepared for all eight regional divisions to ensure timely completion of works, with strict monitoring of quality standards.

Environmental Initiative Along Roadsides

In addition to road repairs, the Public Works Department will launch an ambitious tree plantation programme along roadsides, medians, and around government buildings. A dedicated “Tree Plantation and Maintenance System App” has been developed to accurately monitor plantations and provide real-time updates on the growth and upkeep of trees. This initiative aims to enhance environmental sustainability while improving the aesthetic appeal of roads.

Multiple Benefits of the Initiative

The minister highlighted multiple benefits of the initiative: pothole-free and safer roads, reduced travel time and fuel savings, fewer accidents, creation of green belts to maintain ecological balance, and stronger digital oversight of works.

