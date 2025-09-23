Mumbai News: Stone Pelting On Ladies Coach At Sewri And Reay Road Stations Leaves Two Women Injured | Representational Image

Mumbai: Two occurrences of stone throwing at suburban local trains in Mumbai led to injuries among women, taking place at Sewri and Wadala railway stations. The initial event occurred on Thursday, September 18, when Anuradha Sav (39) suffered an eye injury after a stone hit her as she neared the door to exit at Wadala. The rock hit her cellphone before impacting her left eye, resulting in minor injuries that needed care at Lokmanya Tilak Hospital. After her recovery, she filed a complaint at the Wadala Railway Police Station.

The second incident took place close to Wadala station on Monday, impacting 21-year-old Harshada Pawar, who was standing on the footboard of a packed train. An unidentified person tossed a stone, hurting her face as the train traveled between Cotton Green and Reay Road stations. She was also transported to a hospital for medical care.

Wadala Railway Police have filed cases for both occurrences and are examining CCTV footage to pinpoint the offenders, according to report by Loksatta. Because of these occurrences, fear has permeated among travellers, especially women. In reaction, railway officials have intensified patrols by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and the Government Railway Police (GRP), while also adding more CCTV cameras in at-risk areas.

A campaign to raise awareness among local residents is in progress. Nonetheless, the ongoing occurrences of stone throwing have created serious worries regarding the safety of passengers on local trains.

Two men tragically died on Mumbai’s suburban railway on Sunday morning after falling from local trains. The first incident occurred at 6:35 am between Vasai Road and Nallasopara, involving a 35-year-old man who was found unconscious on the tracks and declared dead at the hospital.

The second incident happened at 7:52 am at the Thane Creek Bridge, where 30-year-old Akash Goswami fell and suffered severe injuries before being pronounced dead at Thane Civil Hospital. Preliminary investigations indicate both accidents resulted from falls, prompting plans for automatic door closing systems on trains to enhance safety amidst increasing fatalities.