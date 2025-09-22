 Mumbai: Kurla GRP Arrests Hawker-Turned-Snatcher, 3 Months After Train Mishap That Left Doctor With Severed Hand
The case dates back to June 4, when Dr Yogesh Deshmukh, a 50-year-old physician, was travelling with his wife, Dr Deepali Deshmukh, and their son on the Nanded Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. According to cops, the accused Saif allegedly snatched a handbag from Deepali. In the chaos, she lost her balance and fell from the train. Her husband, in an attempt to save her, also toppled out.

Monday, September 22, 2025
article-image
Representational image

Mumbai: The Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP) have arrested a 42-year-old man wanted in several snatching cases after his alleged role in a June incident that left a Mumbai doctor severely injured. The accused, identified as Mohammad Saif alias Asgar Ali Chowdhury, a Delhi resident, had been absconding for over three months before being traced and detained.

The case dates back to June 4, when Dr Yogesh Deshmukh, a 50-year-old physician, was travelling with his wife, Dr Deepali Deshmukh, and their nine-year-old son on the Nanded Express from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus. According to cops, Saif boarded the same train and targeted the family as they were heading to their native village.

While the train was in motion, Saif allegedly snatched a handbag from Deepali. In the chaos, she lost her balance and fell from the train. Her husband, in an attempt to save her, also toppled out. The fall proved devastating, Yogesh’s left hand was severed from the elbow as he hit the tracks.

Police officials said Saif had a history of working as a hawker on trains, often selling mobile headphones, but later turned to chain and bag snatching on the Kurla-Panvel route. “CCTV footage confirmed that he is a habitual offender. He had been evading arrest since the incident,” a senior officer from Kurla GRP said, as quoted by Mid-day.

Also Watch:

Doctor Couple Managed To Reach Hospital Despite Severe Injuries

Despite their critical injuries, Deepali helped her husband walk to the nearest road and managed to arrange a rickshaw. Later, with the assistance of a tempo driver, they reached Fortis Hospital in Mulund. A family friend arrived soon after to provide support.

Although the accused failed to flee with the stolen bag, the attack left the Deshmukh family deeply scarred, both physically and emotionally. Following the ordeal, Deepali lodged a complaint with the Kurla Railway Police Station. Based on her testimony and CCTV evidence, the police registered a case and launched an extensive search for the accused, which ended after over three months.

