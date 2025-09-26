 Mumbai Crime: 27-Year-Old Drug Peddler Arrested For Attacking Sakinaka Police Team With Knife, 2 Officers Injured
Megha KuchikUpdated: Friday, September 26, 2025, 10:59 PM IST
Drug peddler attacks Sakinaka police; two officers injured during arrest | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 27-year-old drug peddler allegedly attacked a Sakinaka police team with a knife on Wednesday, injuring sub-inspector Shahikant Patil, 51, and constable Pankaj Pardeshi, 38. The accused, Akib Khan, also attempted to harm himself but was arrested and remanded to police custody until October 10.

Incident In Andheri West

The incident occurred on September 24 at 8pm near Patre Wali Chawl and Farukhiya Masjid in Andheri West, where the Sakinaka police had set a trap after receiving intelligence about his movements. Khan allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened officers while they tried to apprehend him.

Link To Drug Syndicate

Police said Khan is linked to a gang whose two drug factories in Palghar and Karnataka were demolished in July 2025, leading to eight arrests and the seizure of goods worth Rs 390 crore. A case has been registered against him by the DN Nagar police.

