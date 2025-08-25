Mumbai Crime: Drug Peddlers Stab Two Constables During Patrol In Deonar | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Two police constables were critically injured in a stabbing attack by drug peddlers during an anti-drug patrol in Deonar on the night of August 23. The victims, Police Constable Yogesh Sudhakar Suryavanshi and Head Constable Ashok Bhalerao, have been admitted to Surana Hospital in Chembur for further treatment.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 10:45 PM near Balasaheb Thackeray Park in Deonar. Police Constable Suryavanshi and Head Constable Bhalerao, both from the Deonar Police Station, were on foot patrol from Deonar Circle towards Zakir Hussain Nagar, when they spotted a group of six to seven men, sitting together in the middle of the field. Some with prior criminal records.

Suspects identified

The suspects were identified as Shoaib Khan, Sahibealam Savat, Zishan Khan, Kaif, Afan, and two unknown accomplices. The constables observed the men preparing drugs, kneading ganja on paper. When the suspects saw the police, they tried to flee. The two constables managed to apprehend three of them, identified as Zishan Khan, Jidan alias Jackie, and one unknown person.

Violent assault on police

As they were being led to the police station, the rest of the group launched a counter-attack. Shoaib Khan struck Head Constable Bhalerao on the head with a stone from behind. Simultaneously, Afan, armed with a knife-like weapon, stabbed Constable Suryavanshi in the left ribcage.

Brave resistance despite injuries

Despite their injuries, the two constables fought back. Bhalerao pushed Afan away, while Suryavanshi kicked Shoaib Khan to create distance. The scuffle led the officers to momentarily lose their grip on the captured suspects, who then tried to escape. During the chaos, Afan reportedly shouted, "We'll see these police officers later, let's run away from here first," and the entire group fled the scene.

Medical treatment provided

Both injured two constables called for backup and were taken to Glazy and Shatabdi hospitals before being transferred to Surana Hospital in Chembur for further treatment.

Arrests made

The Deonar Police have registered a case of attempted murder based on Suryavanshi's complaint, and all the accused have been arrested, the police said.