Thane News: CPCA Faces Second Legal Notice Over Denial Of Admission, 'Improper Treatment' Of Stray Dogs

Advocate issues second notice to CPCA alleging denial of treatment to critically ill stray dogs | Representational Photo

Thane: For the second time in a row, advocate Prashant V. Nayak has issued a legal notice to the Community for Protection and Care of Animals (CPCA), Thane, alleging denial of admission and improper treatment of critically ill stray dogs brought to the facility by his clients.

The notice also accuses CPCA staff of asking one of the rescuers to “abandon the dog at the place where it was found” instead of admitting it for care.

Earlier Reported Case

FPJ reported the first such alleged case on September 6, when the advocate’s friend, Reema Chawla was allegedly denied treatment for a critically ill stray dog on August 28.

September 18 Incident

The notice, dated September 24, was sent on behalf of Vinod Prabhu (68), a resident of Mumbai. It refers to an incident on September 18, where the complainant alleged that CPCA refused to admit a severely ill stray dog despite his willingness to complete all admission formalities and pay the required fees.

Dog’s Death Alleged After Delay

According to the notice, on September 18, senior citizen Vinod Prabhu alleged that his dog was initially refused admission for nearly two hours despite being in critical condition. The facility reportedly agreed to treat the animal only after it was transported back to Chembur and legal intervention was anticipated. The dog died on September 21.

Allegations Of Animal Cruelty

Alleging violations of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, and the guidelines of the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI), the notice demands preservation of all CCTV footage and treatment records for potential legal proceedings.

Call For Legal Reforms

Speaking on the issue of animal cruelty, Sandeep Kudtarkar, Animal Rights Advisor to Pure Animal Lovers (PAL) Welfare Foundation, said, “The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, is outdated and requires urgent amendment. However, amendments will only be possible if true animal lovers enter the system to push such bills and ensure stricter punishments for offenders. Under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, Section 325 and PCA Act Section 11(1)(a), (i), and (j), 38(3) are applicable against acts like beating, stabbing, rape of dogs, illegal relocation of community animals, and cruelty towards working animals such as horses, donkeys, camels, and cattle.”

Also Watch:

CPCA’s Response

When contacted, Thane CPCA issued an official statement: “Thane CPCA is in receipt of the legal notice sent by Adv. Prashant Nayak. We have informed the concerned authorities regarding the individual involved and the details of the case. Thane CPCA will pursue appropriate recourse in the matter to prevent misrepresentation and protect our reputation.”

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/