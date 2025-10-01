Anurag Jain, Owner Of Endurance Technologies, Buys ₹38.15 Crore Luxury Villa In Alibaug | Representative Image

Mumbai: Anurag Jain, owner of auto components major Endurance Technologies and nephew of industrialist Rahul Bajaj, has purchased a luxury villa in Alibaug for Rs 38.15 crore, property registration data accessed from Zapkey shows.

About The Deal

The transaction, registered on September 23, involves Villa No. 1 in Lodha Developers’ (formerly Macrotech Developers) project Alibag Townhouses, located in Dhokavade, Taluka Alibag, District Raigad. The property includes four car parking spaces.

For the deal, Jain paid a stamp duty of Rs 1.335 crore, calculated at 3.5% of the transaction value. As per government orders, a 50% concession in stamp duty was applicable, since this was the first agreement under the Integrated Township Project scheme.

The sale reflects Alibaug’s continued rise as a luxury real estate hotspot, attracting prominent buyers seeking exclusive second homes and investment properties along the Konkan coast.

