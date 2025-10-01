Maharashtra: MSRTC Announces 10% Diwali Fare Hike, Exempts Premium Buses & Pass Holders | Representative Image

Mumbai: In a move aimed at capitalizing on the Diwali travel rush, the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has announced a 10% hike in ticket fares across most of its bus services—excluding the air-conditioned Shivneri and Shivai buses—from October 15 to November 5, 2025.

About The Revised Fares

The revised fares will apply to popular categories including Ordinary, Semi-Luxury, Sleeper, Shivshahi (AC Seater), and JanShivneri (AC Seater) buses. The fare increase will be in effect from October 15 to November 5, 2025, as part of the corporation’s variable pricing strategy during peak demand periods.

When contacted, an official said, "This is not something new. Every year, a temporary fare hike is implemented during the festive season. The same is being done this year as well—there’s nothing unusual about it."

About The Temporary Fare Increase

The temporary fare increase comes at a time when many parts of the state are still reeling from the aftermath of recent floods. For affected residents—some of whom have lost homes and property—the fare hike adds additional financial pressure, particularly as they travel to seek shelter, aid, or reunite with family during the festive season.

According to the official statement issued on Tuesday, passengers whose journeys begin on or after 00:00 hours on October 15 will be charged the increased fares. Those who have made advance reservations for travel starting after this date will be required to pay the fare difference at the time of boarding.

Importantly, monthly and quarterly pass holders, as well as student pass users, will not be affected by the hike. These categories will continue to travel at the existing rates throughout the festive period.

The MSRTC has confirmed that normal fare rates—last revised on January 25, 2025, when a 14.95% hike was implemented due to rising fuel and maintenance costs—will be reinstated from November 6, after the Diwali travel season ends.

Ticketing during the festive period will continue to be handled via the Electronic Ticket Issuing Machines (ETIMs) across depots, which are currently being updated to reflect the temporary fare structure.

This latest hike comes amid ongoing concerns about rising inflation and the overall cost of living. Earlier fare revisions this year triggered significant public dissatisfaction, and the current move—despite being seasonal—has drawn criticism, especially from citizens in flood-affected regions.

The MSRTC, however, maintains that the temporary fare adjustment is necessary to manage operational costs and meet the surge in demand during festive season.

