 MHADA Konkan Board Lottery Postponed For Third Time, Applicants Express Frustration; New Date Announced- REPORT
The MHADA Konkan Board lottery has been postponed to October 11, disappointing many home seekers. The draft list of eligible applicants will be released on October 1, featuring 77 plots and 5,285 houses across various housing schemes.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Wednesday, October 01, 2025, 02:01 PM IST
article-image
MHADA | File Photo

Mumbai: The much-awaited MHADA Konkan Board lottery has been postponed for the third time, causing disappointment and frustration among thousands of home seekers. The lottery, originally scheduled for October 9, will now take place on October 11. Along with this change, the draft list of eligible applicants, which was supposed to be published on September 30, will now be released on October 1.

The lottery includes 77 plots and 5,285 houses under different housing schemes. These comprise 565 houses in the 20 percent comprehensive scheme, 3,002 in the integrated scheme, 1,677 in the MHADA scheme, and 41 in other schemes. More than 1.5 lakh applicants have completed the registration and deposit process and have been eagerly waiting for the draft list to confirm their eligibility.

The Konkan Board had already postponed the pre-lottery process twice since July due to low response and delays in completing necessary procedures. Earlier, the draft list was to be published on September 22, but the date was pushed to September 30, according to report by Loksatta. When the list was again not published on time, the board issued a press release stating that the publication and lottery dates have both been shifted.

Applicants say the delays are taking a heavy toll on them. Many have borrowed money to pay the deposit fees and are anxious about their applications. “Since July, our deposit money has been stuck with MHADA. We took loans to apply. Every time the lottery is postponed, our stress increases,” one applicant shared on the condition of anonymity.

MHADA Lodges Complaint Against 19 People For Forging Documents To Obtain Houses; Kherwadi Police...
article-image

Sources suggest the Konkan Board has struggled to process the large volume of 1.58 lakh applications, leading to repeated postponements. Applicants point out that the Mumbai Board often handles more than 2.5 lakh applications without such delays, and are questioning why the Konkan Board is unable to match this efficiency.

This repeated postponement has sparked dissatisfaction and criticism of the board’s functioning. For thousands of families hoping for affordable housing, the uncertainty is creating frustration and disappointment.

