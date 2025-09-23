Maharashtra Tragedy: 5 Seriously Injured As Speeding Container Hits Car On Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway

Five injured after a speeding container collided with a car on Mumbai–Ahmedabad Highway near Palghar | Representational Image

Palghar, Maharashtra: A major accident was reported on the Mumbai–Ahmedabad National Highway near Durves in Palghar on Monday, when a speeding container rammed into a car.

Serious Injuries Reported

The collision occurred on the Gujarat-bound lane, leaving five occupants of the car seriously injured. All the injured were rushed to a private hospital in Manor, where they are undergoing treatment.

Traffic Disruption

The mishap also caused a heavy traffic jam on the Gujarat-bound carriageway, adding to the woes of commuters. Further investigation is ongoing.

