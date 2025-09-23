Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame Civic Negligence | Video |

Palghar: A 55-year-old man lost his life after his scooter slipped into a pothole and was run over by a tanker near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Virar on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Pratap Naik, was on his way towards Virar Phata around 11 a.m. when his two-wheeler struck a pothole, causing him to lose balance and fall onto the road. A tanker following close behind ran over him. Naik died on the spot. His body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Virar, police said.

The accident sparked public anger, with locals gathering at the site to protest the poor state of roads. “Every year during monsoon the situation worsens. Potholes are patched up carelessly and left unattended. Today, it has cost a life,” a resident remarked.

Traffic movement near the RTO was disrupted as the crowd demanded immediate repairs and accountability from authorities and contractors. Residents claimed repeated complaints about road conditions had gone unanswered.

Police have seized the tanker and detained its driver. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, officials confirmed.