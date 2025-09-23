 Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame Civic Negligence | Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPalghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame Civic Negligence | Video

Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame Civic Negligence | Video

The deceased, identified as Pratap Naik, was on his way towards Virar Phata around 11 a.m. when his two-wheeler struck a pothole, causing him to lose balance and fall onto the road. A tanker following close behind ran over him. Naik died on the spot. His body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Virar, police said.

Megha ParmarUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 01:37 PM IST
article-image
Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame Civic Negligence | Video |

Palghar: A 55-year-old man lost his life after his scooter slipped into a pothole and was run over by a tanker near the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Virar on Monday morning.

The deceased, identified as Pratap Naik, was on his way towards Virar Phata around 11 a.m. when his two-wheeler struck a pothole, causing him to lose balance and fall onto the road. A tanker following close behind ran over him. Naik died on the spot. His body was later sent for postmortem to a government hospital in Virar, police said.

Read Also
Mumbai News: Stone Pelting On Ladies Coach At Sewri And Reay Road Stations Leaves Two Women Injured
article-image

The accident sparked public anger, with locals gathering at the site to protest the poor state of roads. “Every year during monsoon the situation worsens. Potholes are patched up carelessly and left unattended. Today, it has cost a life,” a resident remarked.

Traffic movement near the RTO was disrupted as the crowd demanded immediate repairs and accountability from authorities and contractors. Residents claimed repeated complaints about road conditions had gone unanswered.

FPJ Shorts
Abhinandan Lodha Group Bets Big On Budget Homes, ₹1,400 Cr Investment Planned In Naigaon, Near Mumbai
Abhinandan Lodha Group Bets Big On Budget Homes, ₹1,400 Cr Investment Planned In Naigaon, Near Mumbai
Tamil Nadu Ragging Horror: Student Stripped And Hit On Private Parts At Madurai ITI College Hostel, Police Register Case Against Three
Tamil Nadu Ragging Horror: Student Stripped And Hit On Private Parts At Madurai ITI College Hostel, Police Register Case Against Three
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Records 21.04 Lakh Members In July,18-25 Age Group Dominates
Employees' Provident Fund Organisation Records 21.04 Lakh Members In July,18-25 Age Group Dominates
Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026
Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026
Read Also
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Private Jet From Ahmedabad Scripts History, Becomes 1st Aircraft...
article-image

Police have seized the tanker and detained its driver. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act, officials confirmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026

Air India Express To Commence 20 Daily Flights From Navi Mumbai Airport, Targets 60 By 2026

Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame...

Palghar Tragedy: 55-Year-Old Biker Crushed To Death After Hitting Pothole In Virar, Residents Blame...

Mumbai News: Stone Pelting On Ladies Coach At Sewri And Reay Road Stations Leaves Two Women Injured

Mumbai News: Stone Pelting On Ladies Coach At Sewri And Reay Road Stations Leaves Two Women Injured

Mumbai Police Mulls Lookout Notice Against Sahil Lodha In ₹85-Crore Land-Undervaluation Scam

Mumbai Police Mulls Lookout Notice Against Sahil Lodha In ₹85-Crore Land-Undervaluation Scam

Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025: Mumbai Division Champions 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' On Day 6

Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025: Mumbai Division Champions 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' On Day 6