Mumbai News: Union Minister Piyush Goyal Unveils Eco-Friendly Sculpture, Opens Green View Garden In Borivali

Mumbai, Nov 16: Union minister and Member of Parliament from North Mumbai, Piyush Goyal, inaugurated various development works in Borivali on Sunday.

An eco-friendly sculpture conceptualised by Shri Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, a group with a 80-year-old tradition, and constructed through the MPLADS (MP Local Area Development Scheme), was unveiled by Goyal at Shri Ganesh Mandir Chowk. Additionally, the MP inaugurated the beautified Green View garden.

Sculpture Symbolises Love for Nature and Indian Culture

Speaking during the inauguration, Goyal said that the sculpture depicts a woman hugging a tree, conveying the message of love for nature and motherhood. “The sculpture signifies Indian culture which we need to not only preserve but showcase; it has been attracting citizens’ admiration,” said Goyal.

पर्यावरण संरक्षण हम सभी का सामूहिक दायित्व है।



इसी कड़ी में बोरीवली पश्चिम में आज उद्यान में बच्चों और वरिष्ठ नागरिकों के लिए green gym तथा बैठने के लिए आरामदायक benches आदि से सौंदर्यीकरण और गणेश मंदिर चौक पर पर्यावरण की सुरक्षा का संदेश देती इस खूबसूरत प्रतिमा का अनावरण करने… pic.twitter.com/gsyhXDlf9q — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 16, 2025

Green Spaces Essential for Crowded Mumbai

Speaking about the garden and the children playing there, he stressed that such open and beautiful green spaces are essential in a crowded city. He further stated that gardens, lakes, sports facilities are being developed for citizens to make full use in line with the Prime Minister’s initiative of Fit India Movement.

He said that the facilities in the garden, like the gym, walking tracks, yoga area, and social interaction spaces are important steps for physical and mental well-being. He called upon the gathering to embrace fitness and make diseases quit India.

Highlighting the importance of public participation in the programme, he added, “Real change will be achieved only when citizens come together to keep public places clean, plant trees, and avoid plastic waste. Development must be achieved through combined efforts of the government and society.”

North Mumbai Development Gaining Momentum

“With Bappa’s blessings, the development of North Mumbai has gained major momentum. We are making committed progress in providing quality education, healthcare, skill development, employment creation, women empowerment, and world-class infrastructure. With the Coastal Road, new metro corridors, upgradation of roads and railways whether Borivali, Andheri, or Colaba we are achieving ‘development for all’, making every Mumbaikar’s life easier, faster, and safer,” he said.

Bihar Verdict Reflects Endorsement of Development Politics

Referring to the nation’s development journey, he mentioned the historic victory in the Bihar elections which endorses the politics of development which PM Modi is pioneering in the country.

“Bihar has decisively voted for development, employment, welfare, stability and against corruption/nepotism. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the nation is experiencing its ‘unprecedented growth with massive social welfare measures’. Today, India is the fastest growing major economy in the world, and youth, women, and every citizen of society are progressing with confidence,” he said.

Free ICU Ambulances Announced for North Mumbai

Goyal also announced that free ICU ambulances have been made available in Uttar Mumbai, with priority for poor patients. Inviting suggestions from the gathering, Goyal asked if better-off patients can voluntarily pay for the services so that the poor could use the facility without paying any fees. BJP North Mumbai District president Deepak Tawde, party office-bearers, and local citizens were present at the function.

