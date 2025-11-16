 Bandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At Mumbai's Heritage Site, CM Fadnavis REACTS
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiBandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At Mumbai's Heritage Site, CM Fadnavis REACTS

Bandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At Mumbai's Heritage Site, CM Fadnavis REACTS

A political row erupted in Mumbai after a video of an alcohol party held at Bandra Fort went viral on social media. The video was shared by Shiv Sena UBT leader Akhil Chitre who questioned the Maharashtra government's Excise Department and the BMC for granting permission for holding such a liquor party at a heritage site.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Sunday, November 16, 2025, 06:30 PM IST
article-image

Mumbai: A political row erupted in Mumbai after a video of an alcohol party held at Bandra Fort went viral on social media. The video was shared by Shiv Sena UBT leader Akhil Chitre who questioned the Maharashtra government's Excise Department and the BMC for granting permission for holding such a liquor party. The leader also added that the incident occurred at midnight on November 16, and the video was recorded by the locals.

He questioned, "What is going on at the forts in Maharashtra? What exactly is going on? Where are the local MLAs and Maharashtra's so-called 'Cultural Minister' Ashish Shelar?"

Slamming the BJP in Maharashtra, he called out the party for its hypocritical Hindutva and deceptive culture. He also added if this nuisance doesnt stop, then the next liquor party will be held at another Maharashtra fort.

Read Also
Mumbai News: CM Devendra Fadnavis Approves New Link Road From Bandra Fort To Versova-Bandra Sea Link...
article-image

Congress legislature party leader Vijay Wadettiwar also slammed and questioned as how the permission was granted to hold a liquor party at a heritage structure.

FPJ Shorts
Navigating Intimacy: Expert Answers To Common Women's Sexual Health Concerns
Navigating Intimacy: Expert Answers To Common Women's Sexual Health Concerns
Bandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At Mumbai's Heritage Site, CM Fadnavis REACTS
Bandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At Mumbai's Heritage Site, CM Fadnavis REACTS
Rajasthan News: Senior IAS Officer V Srinivas Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of State After Sudhansh Pant’s Exit
Rajasthan News: Senior IAS Officer V Srinivas Appointed As New Chief Secretary Of State After Sudhansh Pant’s Exit
Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities
Delhi Car Blast: Agencies Trace 7 Bank Accounts Linked To Dr Shaheen Across 3 Cities

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis REACTS on Bandra Fort Video

On November 16, several reporters questioned the Maharashtra CM about the viral video from Bandra Fort. He said that he had not yet seen any such video; however, he called for action if any permission had been granted. "If permission was given for such a party, then action will be taken," he said as quoted by the Loksatta report.

Read Also
Mumbai: Andheri Police Register Case Over ₹4.47 Crore Fraud By Ex-Employee Of MTC Business Pvt Ltd
article-image

All You Need To Know About Bandra Fort History

According to the Mumbai Tourism Website, Bandra Fort also known as Castella de Aguada, was built by the Portuguese in 1640. The fort was built to watch over the Mahim Bay, Worli and other nearby areas of the Arabian Sea. Cannons and guns were also placed to defend the Mumbai Harbour from invaders coming via sea route.

In the early 1700s, the British destroyed the fort in order to prevent the Marathas from using it strategically, however, the Marathas captured it in 1739. But later in 1774, the British regained control of the fort again. In 2003, the Bandra Bandstand Residents’ Trust restored the site, turning the ruins into the popular tourist spot.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At...

Bandra Fort Viral Video: Political Row Erupts As Sena UBT, Congress Questions Alcohol Party At...

Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri

Mumbai News: MP Ravindra Waikar Launches 'MP Sports Festival 2025' With Grand Ceremony In Andheri

Mumbai Shia Muslims Threaten NOTA If Community Candidates Are Ignored In Civic Polls

Mumbai Shia Muslims Threaten NOTA If Community Candidates Are Ignored In Civic Polls

Mira-Bhayandar News: Late Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery To Open To Public Tomorrow After 9-Year...

Mira-Bhayandar News: Late Balasaheb Thackeray Art Gallery To Open To Public Tomorrow After 9-Year...

Congress To Go Solo In Upcoming BMC Polls In Mumbai After Bihar Election Debacle? Here's What We...

Congress To Go Solo In Upcoming BMC Polls In Mumbai After Bihar Election Debacle? Here's What We...